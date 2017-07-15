Mavericks ride Yogi Ferrell’s hot hand into Las Vegas semifinals

Yogi Ferrell rebounded from his worst game of the summer with his best.

After going 0-for-10 in Thursday’s win over Sacramento, Ferrell made 7 of 12 shots, including four 3-pointers, for a game-high 20 points as the Dallas Mavericks pounded the short-handed Boston Celtics 91-74 in a Las Vegas summer league matchup of unbeaten teams.

The Mavericks (5-0) advance to Sunday’s 7 p.m. tournament semifinal against the Los Angeles Lakers, 115-106 winners over the Brooklyn Nets in Saturday’s late game. The other semifinal matches the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

The championship game is Monday.

The Mavericks’ balanced attack, which had five players in double figures, was contrasted by the Celtics whose starting five combined for 34 points. To be fair, Boston was missing three key players.

Jayson Tatum, the Celtics’ 2017 first-round pick from Duke, sat out his second straight game with right patellar tendonitis while second-year forward Jaylen Brown missed his second game in a row with a bruised right quadriceps. Seven-footer Ante Zizic was out with a hamstring strain. The three combined to average 29 points and 22 rebounds per game this summer.

Forward Nicolas Brussino also sparkled for the Mavericks, with 18 points – including four 3-pointers – five rebounds and three steals. Las Vegas fan favorite Ding Yanyuhang added 11 points while Dorian Finney-Smith and Corey Webster had 10 apiece.

Webster had the Mavs’ first eight points of the second quarter as Dallas started to put the game away. They would led by as many as 28 points.

Finney-Smith had his best summer night after entering the game shooting just 14.7 percent (5 of 34) through the first four games.

Mavericks rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr., who led the team with a 20-point scoring average through the first four games, made just 1 of 6 shots and finished with three points.