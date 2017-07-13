Mavericks represented on all sides of NBA Africa Game

Rosters for the upcoming NBA Africa Game scheduled for Aug. 5 in Johannesburg, South Africa, were released Thursday and the Dallas Mavericks will be well represented.
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki will serve as a captain for the Team World squad while Mavericks center Salah Mejri, from Tunisia, was named to the Team Africa roster.
Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, who is currently coaching Dallas’ summer league team in Las Vegas, is among the coaches scheduled to participate.
The game, the NBA’s second on the African continent, will support UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages South Africa.
“I’m really excited to represent Team World in the second NBA Africa Game this summer. I also look forward to returning to South Africa after taking part in the Basketball without Borders Africa camp eight years ago,” Nowitzki said in a statement last month. “It’s great to see how the game is growing across the continent, and I’m honored to be a part of this historic event.”
Joining Nowitzki as a coach for Team World is Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker. The rest of their squad will be comprised of Leandro Barbosa, Jaylen Brown, Wilson Chandler, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Drummond, Courtney Lee, Kyle Lowry, C.J. McCollum and Kristaps Porzingis.
They will oppose Team Africa, made up of players born in Africa or second-generation Africans. That roster has Luol Deng and Thabo Sefolosha serving as captains along with Bismack Biyombo, Clint Capela, Gorgui Dieng, Joel Embiid, Serge Ibaka, Luc Mbah a Moute, Mejri, Emmanuel Mudiay, Victor Oladipo and Dennis Schroder.
The NBA said there are more than 70 current or former NBA players from Africa or with ties to the continent, including Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon and Dikembe Mutombo, both of whom played in the 2015 NBA Africa Game.
