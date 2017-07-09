Dennis Smith shines as Mavericks stay unbeaten in NBA summer league games

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 25 points in 27 minutes and the Dallas Mavericks went to 2-0 in the NBA Las Vegas summer league with an 88-77 victory Sunday afternoon over the Phoenix Suns.
Smith hit 8 of 14 shots, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers. The 6-foot-3 guard from North Carolina State also pulled down eight rebounds.
The Mavericks are riding a seven-game winning streak after going 5-0 in the Orlando summer league that finished last week.
Rookie Brandon Ashley scored 12 points and guards Yogi Ferrell and Ding Yanyhuhang each had eight points for the Mavericks.
