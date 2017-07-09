Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr., left, shoots around Phoenix Suns' Dragan Bender during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Las Vegas.
July 09, 2017 5:39 PM

Dennis Smith shines as Mavericks stay unbeaten in NBA summer league games

By Vince Langford

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 25 points in 27 minutes and the Dallas Mavericks went to 2-0 in the NBA Las Vegas summer league with an 88-77 victory Sunday afternoon over the Phoenix Suns.

Smith hit 8 of 14 shots, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers. The 6-foot-3 guard from North Carolina State also pulled down eight rebounds.

The Mavericks are riding a seven-game winning streak after going 5-0 in the Orlando summer league that finished last week.

Rookie Brandon Ashley scored 12 points and guards Yogi Ferrell and Ding Yanyhuhang each had eight points for the Mavericks.

