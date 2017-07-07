Mavericks trade Hammons to Heat for center McRoberts

The Dallas Mavericks traded center A.J. Hammons to the Miami Heat in exchange for center Josh McRoberts, a future second round pick and cash considerations, the team announced Friday.

The move comes a day after the Mavericks re-signed Dirk Nowitzki to a reported two-year, $10 million deal.

Hammons (7-foot, 250 pounds) appeared in 22 games for Dallas as a rookie last season, averaging 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 7.4 minutes per game. Hammons, a second-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, also appeared in 15 games (14 starts) for the Mavericks G-League affiliate Texas Legends and averaged 12.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 25.7 minutes.

McRoberts (6-10, 240) played 22 games with 14 starts for the Miami Heat last season and averaged 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists in 17.3 minutes. He suffered a stress fracture in his left foot on December 23, 2016 and missed the remainder of the season. McRoberts, a 10-year veteran, has played for six teams (Portland, Indiana, L.A. Lakers, Orlando, Charlotte and Miami).

The Mavericks won the Orlando Summer League tournament this week and begin play in the Las Vegas Summer League tournament on Saturday.