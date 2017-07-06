Mavericks working with Heat to trade A.J. Hammons for Josh McRoberts

The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat on Thursday were in the midst of completing a trade that would send veteran forward Josh McRoberts to Dallas for A.J. Hammons, Yahoo Sports! and the Miami Herald reported.
Yahoo Sports! reported that Miami will send McRoberts (on the final year of a $6 million deal) and a future second-round pick to Dallas for center A.J. Hammons, a 2016 second-round draft pick who could be released to free up salary cap space.
After landing former Celtics center Kelly Olynyk with a four-year, $50 million deal, the Heat need cap space to re-sign forward James Johnson and guard Wayne Ellington, the Miami Herald reported, citing sources.
In a 10-year career, McRoberts, 30, has averaged 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. The former Duke standout has played for Portland, Indiana, the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, Charlotte and Miami.
With an expiring contract, McRoberts fits in with the Mavericks’ plan to stay flexible for the future as they rebuild.
Comments