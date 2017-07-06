Mavericks working with Heat to trade A.J. Hammons for Josh McRoberts

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Dorian Finney-Smith on being leader on Mavs' Vegas squad Pause 4:00 State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith 2:43 NC State's Dennis Smith: 'There's no part of me that thinks I'm not ready for anything' 0:22 NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke 2:04 Dallas Mavericks #1 pick Dennis Smith Jr. is in town 3:11 How many swings does it take for Mark Cuban to bring down a locker room? 4:26 Nowitzki could play beyond next season 0:55 Nerlens Noel likes the city of Dallas 0:32 How did Dirk get to 30,000 points? One season at a time 1:29 Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Mavericks signed their top draft pick Dennis Smith Jr. to a 4-year rookie contract Wednesday which would pay the standout point guard around $2.7 Million per season in the first two years. Dallas holds team options on the 3rd and 4th years. Smith will play with the Mavs' summer league team as play gets underway Saturday in Las Vegas. Kevin Casas kcasas@star-telegram.com

