Finney-Smith found minutes playing defense, needs more offense

Dorian Finney-Smith called this the biggest summer of his life after the season. It’s no secret what part of his game needs to improve if he wants to see more time on the court.

Finney-Smith must become more consistent in hitting jump shots and that’s been his top priority this summer. He and the Dallas Mavericks will see any early strides made in that department when the Las Vegas summer-league team starts tournament-style play Saturday through July 17.

“I’ve been working on my shot,” Finney-Smith said Thursday at the summer-league mini-camp. “Trying to stop putting it so far behind my head – keep it in front.”

The Mavericks hope that adjustment cures what plagued Finney-Smith in his first professional season. Finney-Smith is such a talented defender that he started 35 games, but his offensive skills must develop to the point where he isn’t a liability on the offensive end.

Finney-Smith shot 50 percent or better from the field in only 27 of his team-leading 81 games played. For the season, Finney-Smith shot 37.2 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from 3-point range.

Finney-Smith isn’t going to become a lights-out shooter overnight, but the old sports cliché says most players take their biggest strides going into the second season.

Jamahl Mosley, an assistant coach who serves as head coach of the Las Vegas squad, agrees that Year 2 is where you should see the most improvement, particularly with a player such as Finney-Smith and point guard Yogi Ferrell.

“Yes I do. You look at a guy like Dorian. You look at a guy like Yogi,” Mosley said. “You look at a guy in their second year where they’ve experienced the NBA level of basketball at the highest level and now you say, ‘OK, here’s what I need to do. Now I need to turn that over into another level.’”

For Finney-Smith, that other level must come on offense. He averaged 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game last season, which is notable for a player who went undrafted out of Florida.

But Finney-Smith doesn’t view himself as a player deserving of the undrafted label. He certainly showed he probably should have been drafted based on becoming a lockdown defender under the guidance of the Mavericks’ best perimeter defender, Wesley Matthews.

It shouldn’t be surprising to see Finney-Smith develop, either. He had an impressive college career at Florida. He was named to the second-team All-SEC as a junior and senior, and averaged 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds a game as a senior.

That is in the past now, though, and Finney-Smith is looking ahead to what he hopes is an extended professional career.

Finney-Smith, 24, is part of a young contingent the Mavericks hope to build around going into the future along with first-round pick Dennis Smith Jr. (19), Nerlens Noel (23), Nicolas Brussino (24) and Harrison Barnes (25).

Finney-Smith spent much of his time last season playing small forward, but is getting more time at power forward this off-season. The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder is familiar with that position dating back to his college days.

“Just setting a lot more ball screens,” Finney-Smith said. “I played the four in college, so it’s just getting footwork right, pick-and-pops. If I catch it in the wing and A.J. (Hammons) comes out there and sets a ball screen, I just come out of the ball screen like I was running the three.”

As the player with the most NBA minutes under his belt on the Vegas roster, Finney-Smith knows several of the players will look to him for pointers and leadership. It’s a role he’s willing to embrace, too.

“I know I have to be a little bit more vocal, playing 81 games and playing a lot of NBA minutes,” Finney-Smith said. “Guys look up to you because you did play that many minutes, so I’m kind of destined to be designated to be the guy to be verbal and help this team get wins.”

Finney-Smith is hopeful he and the Mavericks have a successful stay in Vegas – hitting a jackpot or two, if you will. Plus, like most within the organization, he’s ready to see how a highly-touted rookie such as Smith Jr. handles himself.

“Man, he’s explosive,” Finney-Smith said. “Great talent. I can’t wait to see some of the things that he’s going to do out there.”