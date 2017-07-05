Mavs hammer Thunder, reach title game in Orlando Summer League

Brandon Paul and Luis Montero combined for 36 points as the Dallas Mavericks overwhelmed Oklahoma City 96-75 Wednesday to stay unbeaten and advance to the championship game of the Orlando Summer League.

The Mavericks (4-0) will play the Detroit Pistons (3-1) in the title game at 1 p.m. Thursday on NBA TV.

Dallas, which never trailed in the game, jumped out to a 19-5 start and led 35-12 after the first period, thanks to 11 points and a trio of 3-point shots by Paul. The 21-point victory was the Mavericks’ largest this summer

Oklahoma City (2-2) narrowed the Mavs’ advantage to 45-30 by halftime as Dallas struggled to score just 10 points in the second quarter, the team’s lowest single-period output of its four summer games.

But the Mavericks regained their shooting touch after intermission, outscoring the Thunder 32-24 in the third period to boost their lead to 77-54 heading into the final quarter.

Dallas led by as many as 27 points, shot 50.7 percent from the field — including 15-of 27 from 3-point range — and had 11 steals and seven blocked shots while forcing 19 Thunder turnovers.

Paul, a guard from Illinois, led the Mavericks with 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and six rebounds in 25 minutes. Montero, a 6-foot-7 guard from the Dominican Republic, scored 16 points in 19 minutes off the bench, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Jameel Warney scored 14 points, Dwight Buycks had 11 and Ding Yanyuhang added 10 to balance the Mavericks’ offensive attack.

Former Baylor standout Johnathan Motley added three points, five rebounds and three blocked shots in 14 minutes of play.

Oklahoma City was led by former Kentucky center Dakari Johnson with 18 points. Guard Semaj Christon, who played in 64 games with the Thunder last season, added 16 points and eight assists but was also responsible for seven turnovers.