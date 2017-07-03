Dallas Mavericks’ Ding Yanyuhang, center, struggles to shoot as he is trapped between Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac, left, and Matt Costello (40) during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
Dallas Mavericks’ Ding Yanyuhang, center, struggles to shoot as he is trapped between Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac, left, and Matt Costello (40) during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux AP
Dallas Mavericks’ Ding Yanyuhang, center, struggles to shoot as he is trapped between Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac, left, and Matt Costello (40) during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux AP

Dallas Mavericks

July 03, 2017 4:14 PM

Dallas Mavericks win again behind Dwight Buycks in NBA Orlando summer league

By Vince Langford

vlangford@star-telegram.com

The Dallas Mavericks went to 2-0 in the NBA Orlando Pro Summer League in Orlando, Fla., with an 86-76 victory Monday afternoon over the Orlando Magic.

Dallas was coming off a victory Saturday against the New York Knicks on the opening day of the Orlando Pro league.

Dwight Buycks, a 6-foot-3 guard from Marquette, scored 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting to lead the Mavericks.

Brandon Paul, a 6-3 guard from Illinois, had 18 points, and 6-11 forward Christian Wood from UNLV had 16.

Other scorers for Dallas included 6-9 forward Brandon Ashley from Arizona with nine and 6-1 guard Cat Barber from North Carolina State with eight.

The Mavericks’ next game is against the Indiana Pacers summer league team at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Dallas’ Las Vegas Summer League team that features their No. 1 draft pick, Dennis Smith Jr., makes its debut Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke

NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke 0:22

NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke
State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith 4:00

State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith
NC State's Dennis Smith: 'There's no part of me that thinks I'm not ready for anything' 2:43

NC State's Dennis Smith: 'There's no part of me that thinks I'm not ready for anything'

View More Video

Sports Videos