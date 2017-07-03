Dallas Mavericks win again behind Dwight Buycks in NBA Orlando summer league

The Dallas Mavericks went to 2-0 in the NBA Orlando Pro Summer League in Orlando, Fla., with an 86-76 victory Monday afternoon over the Orlando Magic.
Dallas was coming off a victory Saturday against the New York Knicks on the opening day of the Orlando Pro league.
Dwight Buycks, a 6-foot-3 guard from Marquette, scored 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting to lead the Mavericks.
Brandon Paul, a 6-3 guard from Illinois, had 18 points, and 6-11 forward Christian Wood from UNLV had 16.
Other scorers for Dallas included 6-9 forward Brandon Ashley from Arizona with nine and 6-1 guard Cat Barber from North Carolina State with eight.
The Mavericks’ next game is against the Indiana Pacers summer league team at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Dallas’ Las Vegas Summer League team that features their No. 1 draft pick, Dennis Smith Jr., makes its debut Saturday.
