All-around game from Buycks leads Mavs in summer league opener

Starting guard Dwight Buycks had 16 points, seven steals, six assists and four rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the New York Knicks 80-75 on Saturday’s first day of play at the Orlando Summer League.
The 28-year old Buycks, a 6-foot-3 point guard who went undrafted after leaving Marquette in 2011, played in a combined 20 NBA games with the Raptors and Lakers from 2013 through 2015. He spent last season playing in China and in the NBA Development League.
On Saturday, the Mavericks built an early advantage, leading 25-16 after the first period, then spent the next two quarters trying to stay close to the Knicks, who led by as many as seven points in the third period.
But guard Cat Barber, a college teammate of Mavs’ first-round draft pick Dennis Smith Jr., banked in a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter and led a 21-14 fourth period rally by Dallas. Barber finished with 14 points – including six the the game’s final 33 seconds – to go with five assists and six rebounds.
The Mavericks have Sunday off before returning to action Monday against the host Orlando Magic, who lost to the Indiana Pacers 85-74 on Saturday.
