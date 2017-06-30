Are the Mavericks a playoff team? Vegas says no

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is optimistic about the franchise getting back in the playoff hunt next season.

Las Vegas doesn't share those feelings.

There are 19 teams with better odds to win the NBA championship than the Mavericks. Of course, only 16 teams make the playoffs and the Mavs aren't expected to be among the top eight in the Western Conference, according to RJ Bell of pregame.com.

The Mavericks have 350-to-1 odds to win next year's championship. That's the same odds as the Atlanta Hawks.

Reigning champs Golden State have the best odds to repeat at -175. Other Western Conference teams ahead of the Mavericks include Houston (20/1), San Antonio (20/1), Minnesota (66/1), New Orleans (100/1), LA Lakers (140/1), LA Clippers (150/1), Utah (150/1), Oklahoma City (150/1), Portland (175/1), Memphis (250/1) and Denver (250/1).

The only teams in the conference with worse odds than the Mavericks are the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns with 1,000-to-1 odds.

The Eastern Conference favorites? No surprise to see its the reigning conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers at plus-450. The Boston Celtics have the next best odds at 14/1 followed by the Washington Wizards at 60/1.