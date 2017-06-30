Are the Mavericks a playoff team? Vegas says no

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is optimistic about the franchise getting back in the playoff hunt next season.
Las Vegas doesn't share those feelings.
There are 19 teams with better odds to win the NBA championship than the Mavericks. Of course, only 16 teams make the playoffs and the Mavs aren't expected to be among the top eight in the Western Conference, according to RJ Bell of pregame.com.
The Mavericks have 350-to-1 odds to win next year's championship. That's the same odds as the Atlanta Hawks.
Reigning champs Golden State have the best odds to repeat at -175. Other Western Conference teams ahead of the Mavericks include Houston (20/1), San Antonio (20/1), Minnesota (66/1), New Orleans (100/1), LA Lakers (140/1), LA Clippers (150/1), Utah (150/1), Oklahoma City (150/1), Portland (175/1), Memphis (250/1) and Denver (250/1).
The only teams in the conference with worse odds than the Mavericks are the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns with 1,000-to-1 odds.
The Eastern Conference favorites? No surprise to see its the reigning conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers at plus-450. The Boston Celtics have the next best odds at 14/1 followed by the Washington Wizards at 60/1.
Early odds
Here’s a look at some early odds on next season’s NBA playoff contenders:
Warriors
-175
Cavaliers
+450
Celtics
14 to 1
Rockets
20 to 1 (last week: 37/1)
Spurs
20 to 1 (last week: 12/1)
Wizards
60 to 1
Timberwolves
66 to 1 (pre-draft: 175/1)
Bucks
75 to 1
Pelicans
100 to 1
Heat
125 to 1
Raptors
125 to 1
Lakers
140 to 1
Clippers
150 to 1 (last week: 66/1)
Jazz
150 to 1
Thunder
150 to 1
Trail Blazers
175 to 1
76ers
250 to 1
Grizzles
250 to 1
Nuggets
250 to 1
Hawks
350 to 1
Mavericks
350 to 1
Hornets
400 to 1
Pistons
400 to 1
Knicks
500 to 1 (last week: 350/1)
Pacers
500 to 1 (last week: 200/1)
Bulls
750 to 1 (last week: 200/1)
Kings
1000 to 1
Magic
1000 to 1
Nets
1000 to 1
Suns
1000 to 1
