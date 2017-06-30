Mavs superstar Dirk Nowitzki has not closed the door on possibly playing at least two more seasons dprice@star-telegram.com
Dallas Mavericks

June 30, 2017 9:05 AM

Are the Mavericks a playoff team? Vegas says no

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is optimistic about the franchise getting back in the playoff hunt next season.

Las Vegas doesn't share those feelings.

There are 19 teams with better odds to win the NBA championship than the Mavericks. Of course, only 16 teams make the playoffs and the Mavs aren't expected to be among the top eight in the Western Conference, according to RJ Bell of pregame.com.

The Mavericks have 350-to-1 odds to win next year's championship. That's the same odds as the Atlanta Hawks.

Reigning champs Golden State have the best odds to repeat at -175. Other Western Conference teams ahead of the Mavericks include Houston (20/1), San Antonio (20/1), Minnesota (66/1), New Orleans (100/1), LA Lakers (140/1), LA Clippers (150/1), Utah (150/1), Oklahoma City (150/1), Portland (175/1), Memphis (250/1) and Denver (250/1).

The only teams in the conference with worse odds than the Mavericks are the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns with 1,000-to-1 odds.

The Eastern Conference favorites? No surprise to see its the reigning conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers at plus-450. The Boston Celtics have the next best odds at 14/1 followed by the Washington Wizards at 60/1.

Early odds

Here’s a look at some early odds on next season’s NBA playoff contenders:

Warriors

-175

Cavaliers

+450

Celtics

14 to 1

Rockets

20 to 1 (last week: 37/1)

Spurs

20 to 1 (last week: 12/1)

Wizards

60 to 1

Timberwolves

66 to 1 (pre-draft: 175/1)

Bucks

75 to 1

Pelicans

100 to 1

Heat

125 to 1

Raptors

125 to 1

Lakers

140 to 1

Clippers

150 to 1 (last week: 66/1)

Jazz

150 to 1

Thunder

150 to 1

Trail Blazers

175 to 1

76ers

250 to 1

Grizzles

250 to 1

Nuggets

250 to 1

Hawks

350 to 1

Mavericks

350 to 1

Hornets

400 to 1

Pistons

400 to 1

Knicks

500 to 1 (last week: 350/1)

Pacers

500 to 1 (last week: 200/1)

Bulls

750 to 1 (last week: 200/1)

Kings

1000 to 1

Magic

1000 to 1

Nets

1000 to 1

Suns

1000 to 1

