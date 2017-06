The Dallas Mavericks traded guard DeAndre Liggins to the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash considerations.

Free agency begins Saturday.

Liggins most recently spent the majority of 2016-17 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, playing in 61 games with 19 starts. The Cavaliers requested waivers on Liggins on April 9, 2017 and was awarded to the Mavericks in time to play the final game of the season.