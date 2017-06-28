What about me? Mavs’ Seth Curry doesn’t want to be left out

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry wasn’t too confident in his baseball skill during Dirk Nowitzki’s Heroes Baseball Challenge last week.
But the fourth-year pro out of Duke had plenty to say about his confidence heading into the off-season after helping Dallas rally from a 2-13 start last season.
“I’m just looking forward to coming back and getting off to a better start,” Curry said. “We had a good second half of the season for the most part, but there’s a lot of areas we have to get a lot better at. Starting off the season, I’m real motivated to come back and get better individually.”
The Mavericks were 20-22 over the final 40 games and Curry averaged 28 minutes, 48 percent shooting and 12.8 points per game.
Curry, the brother of Golden State superstar Steph Curry, had game-highs of 31, 29, 24 and 24 during that second-half stretch.
Despite his play, he’ll have plenty of company in the backcourt with rookie first-round draft pick Dennis Smith, second-year man Yogi Ferrell, who made the rookie All-NBA second team, along with veterans Wesley Matthews, Devin Harris and J.J. Barea.
“He’s a great talent and very athletic from a young age. I was at Duke and I think maybe he was a freshman or sophomore in high school and came and played some pick-up games with us,” Curry said. “I knew he was going to be a great player, very talented, athletic and competitive.
“We’ll see what happens, but both of us are guys who can score the ball, both can play with and without the ball. We’re very different type players and I don’t have his athleticism, but I feel like we can do some dynamic things on the court together.”
Curry will likely move to the shooting guard position with the addition of Smith, but Curry said he wants to play both.
“I still want to play both the 2 and at the point. I want to do what I do. I’m a combo guard,” Curry said. “I’ve played both spots a lot, so whatever coach asks me to do, I’m going to perfect that role. I never want to limit myself.”
Curry’s career hasn’t been as glamorous as his brother.
He signed a free agent deal with Dallas last July after playing the 2015-2016 season with Sacramento with nine starts in 44 games.
He went undrafted out of Duke in the 2013 NBA Draft. Outside of the Kings and a brief stint with Memphis, Curry has played mostly in the NBA G League (formerly called NBA Development League) with the Santa Cruz Warriors and Erie BayHawks.
After watching his brother Steph win a second NBA title earlier this month, Seth Curry said one of his goals is to get to the playoffs next season and perhaps play for an NBA title one day.
“You go to those Finals and see that atmosphere and see the level of intensity that kind of basketball is played at, it’s the biggest stage in the world. As a basketball player, that’s the stage you want to be on,” Curry said. “I’ve yet to even play in my first playoff game, so I’m real motivated to get that done this year.”
