Report: Mavericks to decline team option on Dirk Nowitzki, sign him to new deal

Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks will work on structuring a new contract to his liking, ESPN.com reported Sunday.
The Mavs informed their longtime superstar last week that they will decline their $25 million team option for next season, ESPN reported, citing sources.
Nowitzki isn’t likely to become a free agent on Saturday, however. A two-year deal is an option being strongly considered, sources told ESPN. The 7-foot forward, coming up on his 20th NBA season, turned 39 on June 19.
Restructuring the deal would give the Mavs money to pursue mid-level-exception free agents, Yahoo! Sports reported. ESPN had reported Saturday that the Mavericks don’t plan to go after top-tier free agents after focusing on re-signing center Nerlens Noel.
Nowitzki signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks last summer.
Dallas is coming off a 33-49 season during which Nowitzki played only 54 games after suffering an injury to his right Achilles. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 26.4 minutes a game.
Motley to Mavs
Undrafted Baylor forward Johnathan Motley has agreed to a new two-way NBA contract with the Mavericks, The Vertical on Yahoo! Sports reported.
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 17.3 points and 9.9 rebounds as a junior. A knee injury hurt his draft status.
The new two-way contract allows the Mavs to have Motley play with the Texas Legends of the NBA Gatorade League (the G-League, formerly the D-League) for most or all of the contract, without losing him to another NBA team. He can play a maximum of 45 days each season with Dallas.
