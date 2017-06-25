Dallas Mavericks star forward Dirk Nowitzki takes batting practice at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, TX, Friday, June 23, 2017, for the Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game that was played Saturday.
Dallas Mavericks

Report: Mavericks to decline team option on Dirk Nowitzki, sign him to new deal

Star-Telegram

June 25, 2017 7:05 PM

Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks will work on structuring a new contract to his liking, ESPN.com reported Sunday.

The Mavs informed their longtime superstar last week that they will decline their $25 million team option for next season, ESPN reported, citing sources.

Nowitzki isn’t likely to become a free agent on Saturday, however. A two-year deal is an option being strongly considered, sources told ESPN. The 7-foot forward, coming up on his 20th NBA season, turned 39 on June 19.

Restructuring the deal would give the Mavs money to pursue mid-level-exception free agents, Yahoo! Sports reported. ESPN had reported Saturday that the Mavericks don’t plan to go after top-tier free agents after focusing on re-signing center Nerlens Noel.

Nowitzki signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks last summer.

Dallas is coming off a 33-49 season during which Nowitzki played only 54 games after suffering an injury to his right Achilles. He averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 26.4 minutes a game.

Motley to Mavs

Undrafted Baylor forward Johnathan Motley has agreed to a new two-way NBA contract with the Mavericks, The Vertical on Yahoo! Sports reported.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 17.3 points and 9.9 rebounds as a junior. A knee injury hurt his draft status.

The new two-way contract allows the Mavs to have Motley play with the Texas Legends of the NBA Gatorade League (the G-League, formerly the D-League) for most or all of the contract, without losing him to another NBA team. He can play a maximum of 45 days each season with Dallas.

