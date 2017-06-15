Mavericks will showcase youth in Las Vegas Summer League

The Dallas Mavericks will be one of a record 24 NBA teams playing in the league’s summer league during July in Las Vegas.

Eight teams with top-10 picks in next week’s NBA Draft will play in Las Vegas. The Mavericks have the ninth overall selection.

The games and broadcast schedules for NBA Summer League 2017 were released Thursday. The 11-day, 67-game schedule begins with a tripleheader on NBA TV on Friday, July 7, and continues through Monday, July 17, at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Chicago Bulls won the tournament-style format that culminates with a championship game at 9 p.m. July 17.

ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 games, starting with the league’s opener July 7, when the Toronto Raptors meet the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m.

Teams will play three preliminary games July 7-11, before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 12 and concludes with the championship game Monday, July 17. Each team will play a minimum of five games in Las Vegas.

Similar to last summer, the Mavericks are also to participate in the Orlando (Fla.) Summer League, July 1-6.