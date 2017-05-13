Dallas Wings tip off second Metroplex season at Phoenix

Wings at Mercury
5 p.m. Sunday, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix
TV: Twitter Live Stream
About the Wings: Dallas starts its second season in the Metroplex after finishing last summer a disappointing 11-23. The Wings were hurt by injuries, including the loss of All-Star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, but the fifth-year veteran is 100 percent. Dallas got younger on draft night with three of the first 10 picks and five overall, including South Carolina teammates and national champions Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis, and Kentucky’s Evelyn Akhator. Dallas ranked sixth in the league last season with 82.6 points per game, and fifth with 34.1 rebounds per game. Coach Fred Williams has keyed in on an improved defense; the Wings were last in the WNBA last season, allowing 88.2 points per game.
About the Mercury: Phoenix is coming off a 16-18 campaign, but was one round away from the WNBA Finals. The Mercury beat the Indiana Fever in the first round and New York Liberty in the second round. Phoenix was swept by Minnesota in the WNBA semifinals. Last summer, Phoenix ranked third with 84.6 points per game and eighth in rebounds (32.4), assists (16.9) and points allowed (83.3). Point guard Diana Taurasi begins her 12th season after averaging 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season. Former Baylor standout Brittney Griner has led the league in blocks all four of her seasons (3.1 per game).
