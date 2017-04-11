Dallas Mavericks

April 11, 2017 11:51 PM

Romo draws the loudest cheers on another silent night for Mavericks

By Dwain Price

DALLAS

A day of celebration in honor of Tony Romo didn’t end quite well for the Dallas Mavericks.

No, Romo didn’t play in Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Neither did three of the Mavs’ starters — Harrison Barnes (rest), Wesley Matthews (rest) and Seth Curry (left shoulder injury).

With those three starters in street clothes, the Mavs didn’t have enough firepower to fully battle the Nuggets, who eased their way to a 109-91 triumph before a sellout crowd of 20,333 at American Airlines Center.

It was the final home game of the season for the Mavs, who have lost nine of their last 10 games and are 32-49 overall. The Mavs will end their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Memphis against the Grizzlies.

The Nuggets (39-42) shot 48.8 percent from the field, made 18-of-42 baskets from 3-point range while holding the Mavs to 39.8 percent shooting. Denver also outrebounded the Mavs 53-42 and took control of the game when it outscored Dallas 34-18 in the second quarter to assume a 57-44 lead at the half.

It was no big deal. They were trying to give him a special send-off, and mission accomplished in that regard.span

Nuggets coach Mike Malone

Romo, who announced last week that he is retiring from the NFL after spending the past 14 seasons quarterbacking the Dallas Cowboys, suited up and went through all of the warmup drills. Many fans showed up wearing his No. 9 Cowboys jersey and armed with football helmets.

The Mavs had already announced that Romo wouldn’t play in the game, and that Tuesday would be spent honoring him for his achievements with the Cowboys. But that didn’t stop fans from chanting “Romo, Romo, Romo” several times during the game.

On two occasions with less than three minutes remaining in the game, Romo hopped off the Mavs’ bench and acted like he was headed to the scorer’s table to check in the game. Both times coach Rick Carlisle smiled and hugged him, and Romo went back to the bench.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone didn’t mind all of the festivities surrounding Romo.

“It was no big deal,” Malone said. “They were trying to give him a special send-off, and mission accomplished in that regard.

“All the fans here were excited to see Tony and wanted him to get in the game, but obviously I don’t think they are allowed to put him in the game. For us, we just have to play through it and avoid the distractions. But good for Tony and I think it was a nice gesture by the Mavericks to send him off in a nice manner.”

Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavs with 21 points and eight rebounds, and he was 8-of-20 from the field while playing 27 minutes. Also for the Mavs, J.J. Barea (13 points, nine assists), Devin Harris (11 points), Yogi Ferrell (10 points, five rebounds) and Dwight Powell (10 points, five boards) were solid contributors.

Gary Harris led the Nuggets with 20 points, Mason Plumlee had 16 points and nine rebounds, Malik Beasley scored 16, Juan Hernangomez notched 14 points and pulled down six rebounds, and Jamal Murray added 10 points and 10 assists.

The Mavs led 26-23 after the first quarter as the crowed appeared hyped and the game took on somewhat of a playoff atmosphere. But when the Mavs began to rest their regulars and turn to their young backups, the tide turned and the Nuggets took control and never let up.

Dallas did manage to get within 83-75 after three quarters. But Denver stepped on the gas again and outscored the Mavs 26-16 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice

Denver

23

34

26

26

109

Dallas

26

18

31

16

91

Denver

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Chandler

14:39

3-6

2-4

5

0

0

9

Plumlee

33:31

8-14

0-0

9

0

3

16

Jokic

19:35

3-6

0-0

8

4

2

7

G.Harris

35:01

6-10

4-6

8

8

1

20

Murray

32:46

4-14

0-0

2

10

2

10

Beasley

31:57

6-12

2-2

5

2

2

16

Miller

28:31

3-4

0-0

7

6

2

8

Hernangomez

26:32

5-9

1-2

6

1

1

14

Arthur

17:28

3-9

0-0

3

0

1

9

Totals

240

41-84

9-14

53

31

14

109

Percentages: FG .488, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (G.Harris 4-7, Hernangomez 3-5, Arthur 3-7, Miller 2-3, Beasley 2-7, Murray 2-8, Chandler 1-2, Jokic 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 16 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Plumlee). Turnovers: 16 (Plumlee 4, G.Harris 3, Miller 3, Hernangomez 2, Murray 2, Arthur, Jokic). Steals: 7 (Beasley 2, G.Harris, Hernangomez, Miller, Murray, Plumlee).

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Finney-Smith

29:55

2-7

0-0

6

1

2

5

Noel

17:29

4-6

0-1

5

0

1

8

Nowitzki

27:00

9-20

2-2

8

1

2

21

Barea

27:00

5-14

0-0

4

9

1

13

Ferrell

34:34

4-12

1-1

5

3

1

10

Brussino

26:51

2-5

0-0

2

2

0

5

Powell

22:17

3-9

2-2

5

0

1

10

Uthoff

19:38

2-2

0-0

3

4

2

5

D.Harris

19:25

3-10

3-3

1

3

0

11

Mejri

7:58

1-2

0-0

2

0

1

2

Hammons

7:53

0-1

1-2

1

1

0

1

Totals

240

35-88

9-11

42

24

11

91

Percentages: FG .398, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Barea 3-8, D.Harris 2-7, Powell 2-7, Uthoff 1-1, Brussino 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-4, Nowitzki 1-4, Ferrell 1-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 13 (24 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Nowitzki 3, Noel). Turnovers: 13 (Barea 3, Ferrell 3, D.Harris 2, Brussino, Finney-Smith, Hammons, Noel, Nowitzki). Steals: 8 (Barea 2, Brussino, Ferrell, Finney-Smith, Noel, Nowitzki, Powell). Att.—20,333 (19,200). T—1:55. Officials—Tyler Ford, Ed Malloy, Leroy Richardson.

