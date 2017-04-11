Romo draws the loudest cheers on another silent night for Mavericks

A day of celebration in honor of Tony Romo didn’t end quite well for the Dallas Mavericks.

No, Romo didn’t play in Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Neither did three of the Mavs’ starters — Harrison Barnes (rest), Wesley Matthews (rest) and Seth Curry (left shoulder injury).

With those three starters in street clothes, the Mavs didn’t have enough firepower to fully battle the Nuggets, who eased their way to a 109-91 triumph before a sellout crowd of 20,333 at American Airlines Center.

Tony Romo at shoot around with the Dallas Mavericks Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo warmed up with the Dallas Mavericks before their final season game against the Denver Nuggets.

It was the final home game of the season for the Mavs, who have lost nine of their last 10 games and are 32-49 overall. The Mavs will end their season at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Memphis against the Grizzlies.

The Nuggets (39-42) shot 48.8 percent from the field, made 18-of-42 baskets from 3-point range while holding the Mavs to 39.8 percent shooting. Denver also outrebounded the Mavs 53-42 and took control of the game when it outscored Dallas 34-18 in the second quarter to assume a 57-44 lead at the half.

It was no big deal. They were trying to give him a special send-off, and mission accomplished in that regard.span Nuggets coach Mike Malone

Romo, who announced last week that he is retiring from the NFL after spending the past 14 seasons quarterbacking the Dallas Cowboys, suited up and went through all of the warmup drills. Many fans showed up wearing his No. 9 Cowboys jersey and armed with football helmets.

The Mavs had already announced that Romo wouldn’t play in the game, and that Tuesday would be spent honoring him for his achievements with the Cowboys. But that didn’t stop fans from chanting “Romo, Romo, Romo” several times during the game.

On two occasions with less than three minutes remaining in the game, Romo hopped off the Mavs’ bench and acted like he was headed to the scorer’s table to check in the game. Both times coach Rick Carlisle smiled and hugged him, and Romo went back to the bench.

Dirk Nowitzki on Tony Romo's day with Mavs Dallas Mavs star Dirk Nowitzki had nothing but good things to say about former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone didn’t mind all of the festivities surrounding Romo.

“It was no big deal,” Malone said. “They were trying to give him a special send-off, and mission accomplished in that regard.

“All the fans here were excited to see Tony and wanted him to get in the game, but obviously I don’t think they are allowed to put him in the game. For us, we just have to play through it and avoid the distractions. But good for Tony and I think it was a nice gesture by the Mavericks to send him off in a nice manner.”

Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavs with 21 points and eight rebounds, and he was 8-of-20 from the field while playing 27 minutes. Also for the Mavs, J.J. Barea (13 points, nine assists), Devin Harris (11 points), Yogi Ferrell (10 points, five rebounds) and Dwight Powell (10 points, five boards) were solid contributors.

Gary Harris led the Nuggets with 20 points, Mason Plumlee had 16 points and nine rebounds, Malik Beasley scored 16, Juan Hernangomez notched 14 points and pulled down six rebounds, and Jamal Murray added 10 points and 10 assists.

Now starting for the Mavs ... Tony Romo Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo spent the day with the Dallas Mavericks during their home finale on Tuesday.

The Mavs led 26-23 after the first quarter as the crowed appeared hyped and the game took on somewhat of a playoff atmosphere. But when the Mavs began to rest their regulars and turn to their young backups, the tide turned and the Nuggets took control and never let up.

Dallas did manage to get within 83-75 after three quarters. But Denver stepped on the gas again and outscored the Mavs 26-16 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Denver 23 34 26 26 — 109 Dallas 26 18 31 16 — 91

Denver Min FG-A FT-A R A F Pt Chandler 14:39 3-6 2-4 5 0 0 9 Plumlee 33:31 8-14 0-0 9 0 3 16 Jokic 19:35 3-6 0-0 8 4 2 7 G.Harris 35:01 6-10 4-6 8 8 1 20 Murray 32:46 4-14 0-0 2 10 2 10 Beasley 31:57 6-12 2-2 5 2 2 16 Miller 28:31 3-4 0-0 7 6 2 8 Hernangomez 26:32 5-9 1-2 6 1 1 14 Arthur 17:28 3-9 0-0 3 0 1 9 Totals 240 41-84 9-14 53 31 14 109

Percentages: FG .488, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (G.Harris 4-7, Hernangomez 3-5, Arthur 3-7, Miller 2-3, Beasley 2-7, Murray 2-8, Chandler 1-2, Jokic 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 16 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Plumlee). Turnovers: 16 (Plumlee 4, G.Harris 3, Miller 3, Hernangomez 2, Murray 2, Arthur, Jokic). Steals: 7 (Beasley 2, G.Harris, Hernangomez, Miller, Murray, Plumlee).

Dallas Min FG-A FT-A R A F Pt Finney-Smith 29:55 2-7 0-0 6 1 2 5 Noel 17:29 4-6 0-1 5 0 1 8 Nowitzki 27:00 9-20 2-2 8 1 2 21 Barea 27:00 5-14 0-0 4 9 1 13 Ferrell 34:34 4-12 1-1 5 3 1 10 Brussino 26:51 2-5 0-0 2 2 0 5 Powell 22:17 3-9 2-2 5 0 1 10 Uthoff 19:38 2-2 0-0 3 4 2 5 D.Harris 19:25 3-10 3-3 1 3 0 11 Mejri 7:58 1-2 0-0 2 0 1 2 Hammons 7:53 0-1 1-2 1 1 0 1 Totals 240 35-88 9-11 42 24 11 91