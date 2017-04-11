Mavericks coaching staff wins big by losing lots of weight

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Melvin Hunt lost the most pounds and won the coaches’ weight-loss challenge.
Hunt lost 26 pounds overall to take the accompanying bonus money. But because all five participants lost at least 15 pounds, they were able to cash in with the big prize, given to them by a few of the players who chipped in all the money.
“It was tough, but it was easier because we all were committed to it,” Hunt said. “By ourselves I don’t think any of us would have been up for the challenge.”
The five participants also included assistant coach Darrell Armstrong, development coach assistant God Shammgod, head video coordinator Mike Shedd, and director of player development Mike Procopio.
“Every time Sham saw one of us work out, he went and worked out,” Hunt said. “Every time I saw Shedd get a salad, I went got a salad.
“It sounds cliché, but it was definitely a team thing. It was about us as a group doing it.”
It was tough, but it was easier because we all were committed to it. By ourselves I don’t think any of us would have been up for the challenge.span
Mavericks assistant coach Melvin Hunt
Coach Rick Carlisle was all smiles when he heard the results.
“They lost over 100 pounds and they were able to reach some financial benefits from a group of players that were skeptical that this could happen, so I’m very proud,” Carlisle said. “Our plane (from Memphis back to Dallas) will not be using as much fuel tomorrow.
“If we have favorable winds, we’ll get back very quickly.”
Armstrong, the smallest of the five contestants, said he knew he wasn’t going to lose the most weight.
“Melvin snuck by everybody, but I wasn’t surprised because every night in the locker room he would show me his dress pants and how much space he had in them, and he would wiggle them and I’m like ‘You lost that much?’ ” Armstrong said. “I was probably the closest one, because I only lost 16 pounds, but it was still good. I still made it.”
Armstrong said he made the weight loss because he ran 11-and-a-half miles on Sunday.
“I went home today and went took a nap, and I didn’t eat anything,” Armstrong said. “I laid down, I didn’t even swallow my spit.
“I tried to make sure I didn’t go anywhere near any food spots, so I couldn’t smell anything.”
They lost over 100 pounds and they were able to reach some financial benefits from a group of players that were skeptical that this could happen, so I’m very proud. Our plane (from Memphis back to Dallas) will not be using as much fuel tomorrow.span
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle
The weigh-in occurred at 5 p.m. Tuesday. And the coaches can start eating large meals again — if they wish — now that the contest is over.
“I told Sham we’re going somewhere tonight (in Memphis),” Armstrong said. “I’m going to act like we’re on Bourbon Street in Memphis.
“I’m definitely going to Gus (World Famous Fried Chicken) or some chillings. But I’m going to still work out.”
Meanwhile, while the bonus went to Hunt, he decided to be generous.
“We’re going to divvy the bonus up with everybody, so everybody won,” Hunt said.” Everybody will get some bonus.”
Mavs claim Liggins
As a last-ditch effort to see another player before the season ends, the Mavs claimed guard DeAndre Liggins off waivers Tuesday.
Liggins, 29, was waived Sunday by the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be uniform when the Mavs play at Memphis on Wednesday. The 6-foot-6 guard played 61 games this season for the Cavs and averaged 2.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 12.3 minutes per contest.
“We like him as a prospect,” Carlisle said. “He’s young, he’s a rugged defender, an athlete, a hard-playing guy who’s been playing on a high level team all year.
“This is our last opportunity to look at another young player, so we’ll be able to use an extra guy tomorrow night.”
The Mavs rested veterans Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews on Tuesday against Denver, and likely will rest Dirk Nowitzki, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris on Wednesday.
Briefly
▪ Point guard Yogi Ferrell said of Tony Romo’s performance during Tuesday’s shootaround: “He was actually knocking down his shots. His handle needs to get a little better, but he had a nice looking shot.”
▪ Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, offensive linemen Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, receivers Terrance Williams and Lucky Whitehead, tight end Jason Witten, and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan were among those who attended Tuesday’s game as the Mavericks honored Romo.
Comments