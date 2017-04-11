Mavs finish rare losing season with trip to Memphis

Mavericks at Grizzlies
7 p.m. Wednesday, FedEx Forum, Memphis
TV: KTXA/Ch. 21
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 32-48, Grizzlies 43-38
About the Mavs: While 16 teams will start postseason play this weekend, the season ends Wednesday for the Mavs, who have missed the playoffs for just the second time in the last 17 years. ... A few veterans will sit out this regular season finale, including Seth Curry (left shoulder injury) and Dirk Nowitzki (rest). ... Look for some unusual lineups on the court, featuring some of the Mavs’ younger players. That will include guard DeAndre Liggins, who the Mavs claimed off waivers on Tuesday. . .This is the third game in four days for the Mavs, who will finish this season with a losing record for the first time since going 40-42 in 1999-00. ... The Mavs are just 11-29 on the road and 18-32 in conference play.
About the Grizzlies: Memphis will enter the playoffs as the West’s No. 7 seed and will play a best-of-seven opening-round series against San Antonio. ... The Grizzlies have lost four of their last five games. The lone victory was Friday’s 101-88 home win over the New York Knicks. Mike Conley contributed 31 points and six assists in that game. Detroit defeated the Grizzlies 103-90 Sunday in Memphis. ... Conley leads the Grizzlies in scoring (20.6) and assists (6.3). Marc Gasol averages 19.6 points and 6.2 rebounds. ... The Grizzlies are 2-1 against the Mavs this season, winning 80-64 in Dallas on Nov. 18 and 99-90 in Memphis on March 31. The Mavericks won 100-100 in Dallas on March 3.
