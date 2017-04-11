WNBA Draft: Dallas Wings have three of first 10 picks

With three of the first 10 picks in Thursday’s WNBA Draft, the Dallas Wings look to impress the league as they begin a second season in Arlington.
After a 11-23 record in 2016, Dallas owns picks No. 3, 4 and 10, and with star guard Odyssey Sims gone to Los Angeles, the franchise must work to get back to the playoffs as it did in 2015.
The Wings also have the No. 23 pick in the second round, predicted to be Notre Dame guard Lindsay Allen, and the No. 26 pick in the third round (West Virginia center Lanay Montgomery).
ESPN2 will have first-round coverage at 6 p.m. Thursday. ESPNU will air coverage of the second and third rounds at 7 p.m. Coverage will also stream live on WatchESPN.
Here’s a look at a consensus top 10 with mock drafts from Bleacher Report, Excelle Sports and Newsday:
1. San Antonio: G Kelsey Plum, Washington — All-time scoring leader in NCAA women’s history (3,527 points). Plum, who averaged 31.7 points per game this season, set the mark in February with a Pac-12 record 57 points against Utah. This season, Plum was named Associated Press National Player of the Year.
2. Chicago: G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Maryland — Named All-Big Ten first team each of the past three years. Walker-Kimbrough helped guide the Terps to the Final Four in 2014 and 2015, and three consecutive regular season and Big Ten tournament titles. She averaged 18.8 ppg on 52.5 percent shooting this season.
3. Dallas: C Brionna Jones, Maryland — Led the nation this season with 69 percent shooting from the field. The 6-foot-3 center also owns the Big Ten career field-goal percentage mark at 65 percent. Jones ends her career three-time All-Big Ten first-team with 13.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
4. Dallas: C Alaina Coates, South Carolina — Coates is a four-time All-SEC pick and made SEC All-Defense twice. The 6-foot-4 center helped the Gamecocks to four straight regular season titles, two Final Four appearances and the 2017 national championship. Owns the school’s all-time field-goal percentage mark at 62 percent with 12.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 1.6 bpg.
5. San Antonio: G Allisha Gray, South Carolina — Had 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks on April 2 to help Gamecocks to first national championship. Gray averaged 16.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 56.8 percent shooting in the NCAA tournament. She finished her career with averages of 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
6. Washington: F Chantel Osahor, Washington — Osahor finished the season with 8.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Only the second Huskies player with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career. She led the nation this season with 15.3 rebounds per game, and led Division I with 30 double-doubles. Osahor had eight games of 20 or more rebounds.
7. Atlanta: G Alexis Jones, Baylor — The Irving MacArthur graduate averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in her career, which included two years at Duke. A two-time All-Big 12 first-teamer, Jones made a quick impact with the Bears as Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2016.
8. Connecticut: G Sydney Wiese, Oregon State — Wiese averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season, and finished as the Pac-12 career record holder for made 3-pointers. Helped the Beavers to the Final Four in 2016 along with Dallas Wings center Ruth Hamblin. Wiese was also named All-Pac 12 all four years.
9. Chicago: F Nia Coffey, Northwestern — Coffey averaged 17.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game this season. She’s the first Northwestern player with 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds and just the fifth Big Ten player with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Coffey is a four-time All-Big Ten first-teamer .
10. Dallas: C Erica McCall, Stanford — The 6-foot-3 center helped Stanford to two Final Four trips, including 2016-17. McCall made All-Pac 12 twice, was the Pac-12 tournament Most Outstanding Player this season, and one of four players in school history with 1,300 career points, 900 career rebounds and 190 career blocks.
