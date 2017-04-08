Mavericks visit Suns in a regular-season Futures Game

Mavericks at Suns
5 p.m. Sunday, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix
TV: KTXA/Ch. 21
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 32-47, Suns 23-57
About the Mavs: With just three games left, the Mavs will soon be able to pack away what has been a very miserable season. ... The Mavs must win at least one more game to avoid losing 50 games in a season for the 10th time in the franchise’s 37 years. The last time the Mavs lost this many games was during the 1997-98 season when they finished 20-62. That was the year prior to Dirk Nowitzki joining the Mavs. ... The Mavs have lost seven of their last eight games as they pay more attention to developing their young players and getting them substantial minutes. ... Friday in Dallas, the San Antonio Spurs didn’t play any of their starters against the Mavs but still overcame a 16-point second-quarter deficit and beat the Mavs 102-89. When the Mavs didn’t play their veterans in the second half, the Spurs went into overdrive and outscored the younger Mavs 25-8 in the third quarter. ... After Sunday’s game, the Mavs play their final home game Tuesday against Denver, and then end the season Wednesday in Memphis. ... The Mavs are all but assured of having a top 10 pick in June’s NBA Draft.
About the Suns: They have the worst record in the Western Conference and the second-worst record in the entire NBA. ... The Suns snapped a 13-game losing streak with Friday’s 120-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. It appeared to be a double victory for the Suns, who were overjoyed that they denied Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook a record 42nd triple-double for the season. The Suns “held” Westbrook to 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. ... Averaging 22.1 points, second-year guard Devin Booker has been one of the NBA’s breakout stars this season. The 20-year-old Booker scored 70 points against Boston on March 24 in a 130-120 loss to the Celtics. He became just the sixth player ever to score as many as 70 points in an NBA game. .... The Suns are 2-1 against the Mavs this season, winning twice in Dallas, 102-95 on Jan. 5 and 100-98 on March 11. They lost to the Mavs 113-108 in Mexico City on Jan. 12. ... Booker scored 39 points against the Mavs in Mexico City and 36 points against the Mavs on March 11, including the game-winner with 1.4 seconds remaining.
Comments