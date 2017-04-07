Spurs win glorified scrimmage against Mavericks 102-89

That glorified D-League game that broke out in the second half Friday night at American Airlines Center finally ended, but not in favor of the Dallas Mavericks.
With key players for the Mavs resting in the second half and — in the case of San Antonio, some key players not even in North Texas — the Spurs hustled back from a 16-point deficit to upend the Mavs 102-89 before a sellout crowd of 20,133.
The loss was the seventh in the past eight games for the Mavs, who dropped to 32-47 and are playing out the string and concentrating on getting minutes for their young players in a season that went horribly wrong.
Locked in as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the Spurs left starters Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Danny Green and also top reserve Manu Ginobili at home. In addition, starting point guard Tony Parker was in uniform, but did not play.
Meanwhile, Mavs starters Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes and Wesley Matthews didn’t play in the second half, and starting center Nerlens Noel played just four minutes after intermission.
When these (young Mavs) guys play by themselves against guys that are little more experienced, a little more physical, they really have to help each other, and we struggled.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle
In other words, this contest had a pickup game feel to it with the Spurs’ cast of characters proving they are much better than those whom the Mavs put on the court.
“One of the things that happened tonight was there’s a difference in young guys playing with a couple of guys like Dirk, Barnes and Matthews that have tough experience and have that presence,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “When these guys play by themselves against guys that are little more experienced, a little more physical, they really have to help each other, and we struggled.
“When we did get shots we were just having trouble knocking them in. And when (the Spurs) are getting misses and running and coming downhill at us, it’s tough. They got hot from three, so that’s how it went.”
The game changed entirely in the third quarter when the Mavs got outscored 25-8, thus turning their 61-50 halftime lead into a 75-69 deficit entering the fourth period.
In the second half, the Spurs outscored the Mavs 52-28 and ran away with a game they once trailed 50-34 midway through the second period.
25-8 Third-quarter margin in favor of the Spurs, turning the Mavs’ 61-50 halftime lead into a 75-69 deficit
To examine just how rough it was for the Mavs, the loudest ovation of the night came when a young woman, Courtney Novak, won a 65-inch television when she sank a halfcourt shot between the third and fourth quarters.
She ran over near the Mavs’ bench and was circled by J.J. Barea, Devin Harris, Nowitzki and Matthews, and all were jumping up and down in jubilation.
That was the extent of the happiness for the Mavs, who converted just 43.2 percent of their field goal attempts and missed 19 of 27 shots from 3-point range.
“I mean, it’s a tough part of the year for everybody at this point,” said Matthews, who had six points and five assists in 16 minutes. “Obviously everybody had playoff aspirations and that’s how we played, but what we just tell everybody is we have the best job in the world.
“We got to play with pride. It’s basketball. We love it, this is what we do.”
Dwight Powell (12 points, six rebounds) and Yogi Ferrell (11 points, five assists) were the only Mavs players who scored more than eight points against the Spurs (61-18).
On the flip side, Spurs rookie Bryn Forbes came in with just 75 career NBA points on 25-of-75 shooting. But he hopped off the bench and managed a career-high 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting.
The Spurs outrebounded the Mavs 58-44 and turned the ball over just seven times. The Mavs, who were just 4 of 23 from the floor in the third quarter, just couldn’t get much traction when they turned the game over to their young players.
“Our young guys had this opportunity,” Carlisle said, “and they’re going to have to do better and I’m going to have to lead them and direct them a little bit better.”
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
San Antonio
21
29
25
27
—
102
Dallas
26
35
8
20
—
89
SAntonio
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Anderson
37:56
4-10
1-4
10
5
3
9
Bertans
38:52
7-13
0-0
4
1
0
19
Dedmon
18:05
5-10
0-1
13
1
1
10
Mills
17:40
1-7
0-0
1
5
1
2
Simmons
38:11
5-19
2-4
5
2
1
12
Lee
30:35
6-16
4-4
13
5
1
16
Anthony
29:55
2-2
3-6
9
1
1
7
Forbes
28:46
10-19
3-3
3
6
3
27
Totals
240
40-96
13-22
58
26
11
102
Percentages: FG .417, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Bertans 5-9, Forbes 4-9, Anderson 0-1, Mills 0-4, Simmons 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 6 (7 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson 2, Anthony 2, Dedmon). Turnovers: 6 (Mills 2, Anthony, Bertans, Forbes, Lee). Steals: 6 (Anderson 3, Bertans 2, Simmons).
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
17:34
3-6
1-2
1
1
0
8
Noel
14:18
4-6
0-0
9
0
1
8
Nowitzki
16:13
4-6
0-0
3
1
2
8
Ferrell
29:32
4-13
2-2
2
5
5
11
Matthews
16:13
3-5
0-0
4
5
0
6
Fin-Smith
29:44
2-9
0-0
2
1
0
4
Powell
25:15
5-9
0-2
6
1
2
12
Brussino
23:45
3-8
0-0
1
2
2
7
Hammons
21:19
0-2
0-0
7
1
3
0
Uthoff
19:50
2-9
0-0
4
1
0
4
Barea
10:43
2-6
2-2
2
8
0
8
Mejri
7:47
3-6
0-0
1
0
1
6
Harris
7:47
3-3
0-0
2
0
1
7
Totals
240
38-88
5-8
44
26
17
89
Percentages: FG .432, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Barea 2-5, Powell 2-6, Barnes 1-1, Harris 1-1, Brussino 1-2, Ferrell 1-6, Uthoff 0-1, Nowitzki 0-2, Finney-Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 9 (8 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Nowitzki 3, Uthoff 2, Finney-Smith, Hammons, Powell). Turnovers: 9 (Brussino 2, Hammons 2, Barea, Barnes, Nowitzki, Powell, Uthoff). Steals: 1 (Harris). Att.—20,133 (19,200). T—2:00.
