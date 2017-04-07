Mavericks owner Cuban defends Spurs on resting players

The resting of NBA players came up again Friday at the league’s Board of Governors meeting.
Commissioner Adam Silver said if a team decides to rest its players for whatever reason, the league would rather it be done at a home game, and never do it on a nationally televised game.
But in the case of the San Antonio Spurs, they have a serious dilemma on their hands.
The Spurs will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in a game that will be nationally televised on ABC. It also will be the Spurs’ fourth game in five nights, and they’re not happy about trying to please Silver in this situation.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had some choice words for the NBA in defense of the Spurs.
“When you schedule marquee games for TV, look at the schedule first and don’t put on somebody who’s been on a long trip and traveled a lot of miles, or obviously could be less than fresh,” Cuban said. “Because when we schedule those games, it’s on us (as the NBA).”
In protest of their difficult schedule, the Spurs left 40 percent of their players back in San Antonio when they played the Mavs in Dallas on Friday. That included resting starters Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldriidge and Pau Gasol and key reserve Manu Ginobili.
Cuban said: “I remember we were on TNT in the fourth game in five nights and I’m like, ‘Who is dumb enough to schedule that?’ ”
Opponents lighting up the Mavs
The Mavs are just 1-22 this season when opponents shoot 50 percent or better from the field. It’s not exactly a ringing endorsement for the type of defense the Mavs want to play.
“We’ve got to hope they miss more,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “We’re not having very good luck with their misses.
“And really, in all seriousness, we’ve got to defend better. During the stretch early in the year when we had all defenders out there to start the game, we were playing at a slower pace — teams weren’t shooting a great percentage.”
Briefly
▪ The Texas Wesleyan men’s basketball team, which won the NAIA Division I national title in March, attended Friday’s game.
▪ Cuban said the Mavs will add a pass-first point guard to play in the team’s final three games. He also said “12 or 13” of the 14 players on this year’s roster should be back with the team next season.
Comments