Spurs starters to have front-row seats for Mavericks game

Spurs at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Friday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: KTXA/Ch. 21
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 32-46, Spurs 60-18
About the Spurs: Anyone who paid good money to see Friday’s game will be sorely disappointed when they see who won’t be playing for the Spurs: starters Kawhi Leonard (rest), LaMarcus Aldridge (rest), Pau Gasol (rest) and Danny Green (left quad contusion) will not play against the Mavs. Also out are Manu Ginobili (right quad contusion) and Dejounte Murray(left groin injury). ... The Spurs won the Southwest Division and will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference behind Golden State. ... The Spurs have the second-best road record in the NBA at 29-9, and their +7.6 point differential is the league’s second best.
About the Mavs: Their only two home games left are Friday against the Spurs and Tuesday against Denver. ... With their 21-18 home record, the Mavs are already assured of having a winning record at home this season. ... The Mavs lost in San Antonio 96-91 on Nov. 21, and lost to the Spurs in Dallas 94-87 on Nov. 30. In point guard Yogi Ferrell’s first game with Dallas on Jan. 29, the Mavs defeated the Spurs in San Antonio 105-101. Ferrell finished with nine points, seven assists and two steals, and iced the game with a pair of free throws with 7.3 seconds to play. ... The Mavs have lost six of seven games and average a league-low 97.9 points on offense.
