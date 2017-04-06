Dallas Mavericks

April 6, 2017 12:30 AM

Mavs go full-strength but come up short against Clippers in LA

By Beth Harris

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Blake Griffin scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way in beating the Dallas Mavericks 112-101 on Wednesday night to move within a half-game of the idle Utah Jazz for the No. 4 playoff seed in the West.

J.J. Redick added 25 points and DeAndre Jordan had 20 rebounds in the Clippers’ fourth straight victory and eighth in 10 games. Chris Paul had 22 points and 11 assists.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 15 points despite five fouls. They’ve lost six of seven with four games left in their season. Dirk Nowitzki was held to nine points – under his 14.4 average – a night after the 38-year-old forward sat out the Mavs’ loss at Sacramento with a sore Achilles tendon.

The Clippers made their first nine shots of the game, with Luc Mbah a Moute narrowly missing a finger roll to end the stretch leading 22-6. They shot 61 percent in the first quarter and eventually led by 17.

Dallas got within seven in the second before the Clippers extended their lead to 18 and went into halftime ahead 62-49.

Yogi Ferrell scored nine of the Mavs’ first 18 points to open the third, cutting their deficit to six. The rookie guard played defense, too, stripping Paul of the ball on the baseline for a layup to complete back-to-back baskets.

Ferrell finished with 14 points, matching JJ Barea.

The Clippers regrouped and closed on a 17-6 run, including eight by Griffin, for a 90-73 lead going into the fourth. The spurt featured Jordan making two straight free throws, something he hadn’t done all game, and Paul hitting a step back jumper in the right corner with the shot clock winding down.

Marreese Speights opened the fourth with a 3-pointer that pushed the Clippers’ lead to 20, their largest of the game.

But the Mavs weren’t done yet.

Nicolas Brussino rallied them within 10 on a 3-pointer from the left corner as the shot clock expired. Griffin answered with a 3 of his own before Brussino made another 3 and the Mavs were down nine.

They got no closer, with the Clippers making all six of their free throws over the final 2  1/2 minutes.

Briefly

Mavericks: Nowitzki tied former Mav Jason Kidd for eighth on the NBA’s all-time games played list with his 1,391st. … Rookie Ferrell made his 25th start of the season. He replaced Seth Curry, who missed his third straight game because of a left shoulder strain.

Clippers: Redick is six 3-pointers (194) from tying his career high and single-season franchise record of 200 made. He set the mark in each of the last two seasons. … Coach Doc Rivers is two wins from passing Mike Dunleavy (215) for most regular-season victories in franchise history. … They split the season series 2-2.

He said it

“We could take care of business in the next four and still not have it.” – Rivers on possibility of his team moving up to the No. 4 playoff seed.

Up next

Mavericks: Host San Antonio on Friday. The Mavs have lost two of three to the Spurs in the season series.

Clippers: Visit San Antonio on Saturday. The Clippers have won two of three so far.

Dallas

24

25

24

28

101

L.A. Clippers

35

27

28

22

112

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnes

35:10

6-13

2-2

4

2

5

15

Noel

22:00

2-4

2-2

4

1

3

6

Nowitzki

28:02

4-11

0-0

4

1

1

9

Ferrell

26:32

5-12

3-4

3

6

3

14

Matthews

36:13

4-9

0-0

5

6

4

11

Barea

21:30

6-12

1-1

3

3

4

14

Harris

21:30

1-6

3-4

5

4

3

6

Mejri

19:54

4-6

2-4

9

0

1

10

Finney-Smith

18:08

1-4

0-0

3

0

2

2

Brussino

8:45

3-7

1-1

4

1

0

9

Uthoff

1:08

1-1

0-0

0

0

0

2

Powell

1:08

1-1

0-0

0

0

0

3

Totals

240:00

38-86

14-18

44

24

26

101

Percentages: FG .442, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Matthews 3-4, Brussino 2-4, Powell 1-1, Barea 1-3, Nowitzki 1-3, Ferrell 1-4, Barnes 1-5, Harris 1-5, Finney-Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 16 (20 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Brussino, Mejri, Noel). Turnovers: 16 (Barea 4, Barnes 3, Matthews 2, Mejri 2, Noel 2, Brussino, Finney-Smith, Nowitzki). Steals: 5 (Ferrell 2, Mejri 2, Nowitzki).

L.A. Clippers

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Griffin

37:42

11-14

8-10

4

6

3

32

Mbah a Moute

36:41

2-9

0-0

1

1

0

4

Jordan

33:19

4-5

3-8

20

1

1

11

Paul

33:11

8-14

3-3

3

11

4

22

Redick

39:27

6-14

8-8

2

1

1

25

Crawford

19:43

0-2

0-0

1

1

2

0

Felton

16:16

3-6

0-0

0

1

1

6

Speights

14:41

3-9

0-0

9

0

4

7

Bass

4:52

0-1

2-2

0

0

2

2

Anderson

4:08

1-1

0-0

0

0

1

3

Totals

240:00

38-75

24-31

40

22

19

112

Percentages: FG .507, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Redick 5-8, Paul 3-5, Griffin 2-4, Anderson 1-1, Speights 1-4, Crawford 0-2, Felton 0-3, Mbah a Moute 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 14 (26 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 14 (Paul 5, Crawford 2, Jordan 2, Speights 2, Bass, Griffin, Redick). Steals: 11 (Redick 3, Jordan 2, Paul 2, Crawford, Felton, Griffin, Mbah a Moute).

Att.—19,060 (19,060). T—2:27.

Officials—Ken Mauer, C.J. Washington, Brian Forte

NBA STANDINGS

Western Conference

S’WEST

W

L

Pct

GB

Home

2. z-SA

60

18

.769

31-9

3. x-HOU

53

25

.679

7

29-10

7. x-MEM

42

37

.532

18 1/2

23-15

10. NO

33

45

.423

27

21-20

11. DAL

32

46

.410

28

21-18

N’WEST

W

L

Pct

GB

Home

4. x-UTA

48

30

.615

27-12

6. x-OKC

45

33

.577

3

28-12

8. POR

38

40

.487

10

22-15

9. DEN

37

41

.474

11

21-18

12. MIN

31

46

.403

16 1/2

20-20

PACIFIC

W

L

Pct

GB

Home

1. z-GS

65

14

.823

34-4

5. x-LAC

48

31

.608

17

27-12

13. SAC

31

47

.397

33 1/2

16-23

14. LAL

23

55

.295

41 1/2

14-24

15. PHX

22

57

.278

43

13-26

Eastern Conference

ATLANTIC

W

L

Pct

GB

Home

2. x-BOS

50

28

.641

28-11

3. x-TOR

48

31

.608

2 1/2

27-13

12. NY

30

48

.385

20

18-20

13. PHI

28

50

.359

22

17-21

15. BRK

19

59

.244

31

12-28

S’EAST

W

L

Pct

GB

Home

4. z-WAS

47

31

.603

30-10

6. ATL

39

38

.506

7 1/2

20-18

8. MIA

38

40

.487

9

21-18

10. CHA

36

43

.456

11 1/2

22-18

14. ORL

27

51

.346

20

14-24

CENTRAL

W

L

Pct

GB

Home

1. z-CLE

51

27

.654

31-8

5. MIL

40

38

.513

11

22-18

7. CHI

38

40

.487

13

23-16

9. IND

38

40

.487

13

27-12

11. DET

35

43

.449

16

24-16

Note: The top eight teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs. x-clinched playoffs. z-clinched division.

Wednesday’s results

LA Clippers 112, Dallas 101

Miami 112, Charlotte 99

Toronto 105, Detroit 102

Cleveland 114, Boston 91

Houston 110, Denver 104

Oklahoma City 103, Memphis 100

LA Lakers 102, San Antonio 95

Golden State 120, Phoenix 111

Thursday’s games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Related content

Dallas Mavericks

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

View more video

Sports Videos