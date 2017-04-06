Mavs go full-strength but come up short against Clippers in LA

Blake Griffin scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way in beating the Dallas Mavericks 112-101 on Wednesday night to move within a half-game of the idle Utah Jazz for the No. 4 playoff seed in the West.
J.J. Redick added 25 points and DeAndre Jordan had 20 rebounds in the Clippers’ fourth straight victory and eighth in 10 games. Chris Paul had 22 points and 11 assists.
Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 15 points despite five fouls. They’ve lost six of seven with four games left in their season. Dirk Nowitzki was held to nine points – under his 14.4 average – a night after the 38-year-old forward sat out the Mavs’ loss at Sacramento with a sore Achilles tendon.
The Clippers made their first nine shots of the game, with Luc Mbah a Moute narrowly missing a finger roll to end the stretch leading 22-6. They shot 61 percent in the first quarter and eventually led by 17.
Dallas got within seven in the second before the Clippers extended their lead to 18 and went into halftime ahead 62-49.
Yogi Ferrell scored nine of the Mavs’ first 18 points to open the third, cutting their deficit to six. The rookie guard played defense, too, stripping Paul of the ball on the baseline for a layup to complete back-to-back baskets.
Ferrell finished with 14 points, matching JJ Barea.
The Clippers regrouped and closed on a 17-6 run, including eight by Griffin, for a 90-73 lead going into the fourth. The spurt featured Jordan making two straight free throws, something he hadn’t done all game, and Paul hitting a step back jumper in the right corner with the shot clock winding down.
Marreese Speights opened the fourth with a 3-pointer that pushed the Clippers’ lead to 20, their largest of the game.
But the Mavs weren’t done yet.
Nicolas Brussino rallied them within 10 on a 3-pointer from the left corner as the shot clock expired. Griffin answered with a 3 of his own before Brussino made another 3 and the Mavs were down nine.
They got no closer, with the Clippers making all six of their free throws over the final 2 1/2 minutes.
Briefly
Mavericks: Nowitzki tied former Mav Jason Kidd for eighth on the NBA’s all-time games played list with his 1,391st. … Rookie Ferrell made his 25th start of the season. He replaced Seth Curry, who missed his third straight game because of a left shoulder strain.
Clippers: Redick is six 3-pointers (194) from tying his career high and single-season franchise record of 200 made. He set the mark in each of the last two seasons. … Coach Doc Rivers is two wins from passing Mike Dunleavy (215) for most regular-season victories in franchise history. … They split the season series 2-2.
He said it
“We could take care of business in the next four and still not have it.” – Rivers on possibility of his team moving up to the No. 4 playoff seed.
Up next
Mavericks: Host San Antonio on Friday. The Mavs have lost two of three to the Spurs in the season series.
Clippers: Visit San Antonio on Saturday. The Clippers have won two of three so far.
Dallas
24
25
24
28
—
101
L.A. Clippers
35
27
28
22
—
112
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
35:10
6-13
2-2
4
2
5
15
Noel
22:00
2-4
2-2
4
1
3
6
Nowitzki
28:02
4-11
0-0
4
1
1
9
Ferrell
26:32
5-12
3-4
3
6
3
14
Matthews
36:13
4-9
0-0
5
6
4
11
Barea
21:30
6-12
1-1
3
3
4
14
Harris
21:30
1-6
3-4
5
4
3
6
Mejri
19:54
4-6
2-4
9
0
1
10
Finney-Smith
18:08
1-4
0-0
3
0
2
2
Brussino
8:45
3-7
1-1
4
1
0
9
Uthoff
1:08
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
2
Powell
1:08
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
3
Totals
240:00
38-86
14-18
44
24
26
101
Percentages: FG .442, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Matthews 3-4, Brussino 2-4, Powell 1-1, Barea 1-3, Nowitzki 1-3, Ferrell 1-4, Barnes 1-5, Harris 1-5, Finney-Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 16 (20 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Brussino, Mejri, Noel). Turnovers: 16 (Barea 4, Barnes 3, Matthews 2, Mejri 2, Noel 2, Brussino, Finney-Smith, Nowitzki). Steals: 5 (Ferrell 2, Mejri 2, Nowitzki).
L.A. Clippers
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Griffin
37:42
11-14
8-10
4
6
3
32
Mbah a Moute
36:41
2-9
0-0
1
1
0
4
Jordan
33:19
4-5
3-8
20
1
1
11
Paul
33:11
8-14
3-3
3
11
4
22
Redick
39:27
6-14
8-8
2
1
1
25
Crawford
19:43
0-2
0-0
1
1
2
0
Felton
16:16
3-6
0-0
0
1
1
6
Speights
14:41
3-9
0-0
9
0
4
7
Bass
4:52
0-1
2-2
0
0
2
2
Anderson
4:08
1-1
0-0
0
0
1
3
Totals
240:00
38-75
24-31
40
22
19
112
Percentages: FG .507, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Redick 5-8, Paul 3-5, Griffin 2-4, Anderson 1-1, Speights 1-4, Crawford 0-2, Felton 0-3, Mbah a Moute 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 14 (26 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 14 (Paul 5, Crawford 2, Jordan 2, Speights 2, Bass, Griffin, Redick). Steals: 11 (Redick 3, Jordan 2, Paul 2, Crawford, Felton, Griffin, Mbah a Moute).
Att.—19,060 (19,060). T—2:27.
Officials—Ken Mauer, C.J. Washington, Brian Forte
NBA STANDINGS
Western Conference
S’WEST
W
L
Pct
GB
Home
2. z-SA
60
18
.769
—
31-9
3. x-HOU
53
25
.679
7
29-10
7. x-MEM
42
37
.532
18 1/2
23-15
10. NO
33
45
.423
27
21-20
11. DAL
32
46
.410
28
21-18
N’WEST
W
L
Pct
GB
Home
4. x-UTA
48
30
.615
—
27-12
6. x-OKC
45
33
.577
3
28-12
8. POR
38
40
.487
10
22-15
9. DEN
37
41
.474
11
21-18
12. MIN
31
46
.403
16 1/2
20-20
PACIFIC
W
L
Pct
GB
Home
1. z-GS
65
14
.823
—
34-4
5. x-LAC
48
31
.608
17
27-12
13. SAC
31
47
.397
33 1/2
16-23
14. LAL
23
55
.295
41 1/2
14-24
15. PHX
22
57
.278
43
13-26
Eastern Conference
ATLANTIC
W
L
Pct
GB
Home
2. x-BOS
50
28
.641
—
28-11
3. x-TOR
48
31
.608
2 1/2
27-13
12. NY
30
48
.385
20
18-20
13. PHI
28
50
.359
22
17-21
15. BRK
19
59
.244
31
12-28
S’EAST
W
L
Pct
GB
Home
4. z-WAS
47
31
.603
—
30-10
6. ATL
39
38
.506
7 1/2
20-18
8. MIA
38
40
.487
9
21-18
10. CHA
36
43
.456
11 1/2
22-18
14. ORL
27
51
.346
20
14-24
CENTRAL
W
L
Pct
GB
Home
1. z-CLE
51
27
.654
—
31-8
5. MIL
40
38
.513
11
22-18
7. CHI
38
40
.487
13
23-16
9. IND
38
40
.487
13
27-12
11. DET
35
43
.449
16
24-16
Note: The top eight teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs. x-clinched playoffs. z-clinched division.
Wednesday’s results
LA Clippers 112, Dallas 101
Miami 112, Charlotte 99
Toronto 105, Detroit 102
Cleveland 114, Boston 91
Houston 110, Denver 104
Oklahoma City 103, Memphis 100
LA Lakers 102, San Antonio 95
Golden State 120, Phoenix 111
Thursday’s games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
