Dallas Mavericks

April 5, 2017 12:12 AM

McLemore’s big second half lifts Kings past Mavericks

By Michael Wagaman

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Ben McLemore scored 21 of his 22 points in the second half to lead six players in double figures, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-87 on Tuesday night.

Limited to one free throw in the first half, McLemore scored 11 straight points to end the third quarter, then helped the Kings pull away in the fourth. McLemore made a pair of driving layups as part of a 13-4 run and hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes to help Sacramento win the season series between the teams.

Willie Cauley-Stein added 12 points and 16 rebounds, while Buddy Hield scored 16 points and Georgios Papagiannis had 13.

Nicolas Brussino had a season-high 13 points along with seven rebounds and five assists for Dallas, which played without Dirk Nowitzki. The Mavericks have lost five straight.

The 38-year-old Nowitzki has been nursing a sore Achilles tendon and sat out with the Mavericks playing the front end of a back-to-back.

He wasn’t the only one getting the night off.

Both teams rested many of their starters, giving the game the feel – and sometimes look – of the preseason.

Sacramento started two backups and three players who weren’t even with the team at the beginning of the season. Dallas was also missing regulars Wes Matthews and Seth Curry.

Predictably, it wasn’t pretty at times.

The Kings shot 39 percent in the first quarter while the Mavericks were only slightly worse and went just 2 of 10 beyond the arc to open the game.

Dallas broke out of its shooting slump in the third quarter with seven 3-pointers but faded late in the fourth quarter and was held to six points over the final 3:40.

Briefly

Mavericks: Curry missed his second straight game because of a left shoulder strain. Matthews was rested.

Kings: Aaron Afflalo (lower back strain) and Anthony Tolliver (hip strain) were held out while Darren Collison, Kosta Koufos and Ty Lawson were rested.

Up next

Mavericks: Go to Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Wednesday. Dallas has won the last two games between the teams.

Kings: Travel south to face the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday and can take the season series with a win.

Dallas

17

21

31

18

87

Sacramento

22

14

32

30

98

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Barnes

28:06

4-10

2-2

2

0

11

Brussino

33:12

4-12

3-4

7

1

13

Noel

20:42

3-4

3-4

10

1

9

Powell

33:42

4-11

1-2

7

2

11

Ferrell

24:36

3-9

0-0

0

1

7

Hammons

26:23

3-6

2-2

7

4

9

Finney-Smith

22:54

3-8

0-0

1

1

7

Uthoff

20:49

2-8

0-0

2

1

4

Harris

14:48

3-5

0-0

0

2

7

Barea

14:48

3-7

0-0

3

0

9

Totals

240:00

32-80

11-14

39

13

87

Percentages: FG .400, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Barea 3-6, Brussino 2-8, Powell 2-8, Barnes 1-2, Hammons 1-3, Harris 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-4, Ferrell 1-6, Uthoff 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 16 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Hammons 3, Noel 2, Ferrell, Finney-Smith, Powell). Turnovers: 16 (Brussino 4, Ferrell 3, Barea 2, Hammons 2, Powell 2, Finney-Smith, Noel, Uthoff). Steals: 9 (Finney-Smith 3, Brussino 2, Noel 2, Hammons, Uthoff).

Sacramento

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Labissiere

33:57

3-7

4-4

7

2

11

Cauley-Stein

33:49

6-12

0-0

16

2

12

Evans

28:21

2-9

2-2

3

1

6

Galloway

37:18

5-10

3-4

7

0

15

Hield

30:04

5-14

2-2

4

0

16

Papagiannis

28:11

6-10

1-2

5

3

13

McLemore

26:27

8-13

1-2

3

1

22

Temple

21:53

1-5

1-1

5

1

3

Totals

240:00

36-80

14-17

50

10

98

Percentages: FG .450, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (McLemore 5-5, Hield 4-7, Galloway 2-4, Labissiere 1-1, Evans 0-2, Temple 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 18 (20 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Papagiannis, Temple). Turnovers: 18 (Galloway 4, Papagiannis 4, Labissiere 3, Temple 3, Hield 2, Evans, McLemore). Steals: 11 (Cauley-Stein 3, Temple 3, Labissiere 2, McLemore 2, Evans). Att.—17,608 (17,500). T—1:58.

