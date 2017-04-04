Mavericks will end long road trip with no postseason

1:19 Ferrell performed well in surprising win over the Bucks Pause

2:42 Jason Terry giving the Bucks some experience

1:21 Mavs hold on to beat the Bucks, 109-105

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:40 The troubled life of Alisha Trevino: Part 1

2:56 Did Alisha have to die? Part 2

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday

0:35 Gunfire in Grand Prairie woods leads to chase into Bedford

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story