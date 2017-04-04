Mavericks will end long road trip with no postseason

Mavericks at Clippers
9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Staples Center, Los Angeles
TV: TXA, Channel 21
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 32-44, Clippers 47-31
About the Mavericks: This is the finale of a season-high five-game road trip for the Mavreicks, who played a late game Tuesday night on the West Coast against the Sacramento Kings. The Mavericks are 1-2 on this road trip following losses in New Orleans and Memphis and a win in Milwaukee. ... After playing the Clippers, the Mavericks return home to host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday before hitting the road again to play at Phoenix on Sunday. ... Since Dirk Nowitzki (sore right Achilles), Seth Curry (sore left shoulder) and Wesley Matthews (rest) all sat out Tuesday night’s game in Sacramento, they all very likely could play against the Clippers. ... The Mavericks are 23-27 in games Nowitzki has played in this season. Nowitzki averages 14.4 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game, and is shooting 43.7 percent from the field. It’s his lowest field goal percentage since he shot 40.5 percent as a rookie during the strike-shorten 1998-’99 season. ... Besides injuries to key players, part of the Mavericks’ problems this season has been their inability to score points. The Mavericks are averaging 98 ppg, and are the only team averaging less than 100 points per game this season.
About the Clippers: The Clippers appear destined to meet the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs. But which team has home-court advantage is still up for grabs. ... The Clippers are 1-2 against the Mavericks this season. Austin Rivers poured in 22 points in 26 minutes off the bench to lead the LAC to a 124-104 blowout win in Dallas on Nov. 23. Rivers, however, is now out for the rest of the regular season with a strained hamstring. ... Jamal Crawford tallied a game-high 26 points off the bench for the Clippers in a game against the Mavericks on Dec. 23. But a 10-foot shot by Harrison Barnes with just 3.7 seconds left gave the Mavericks a 90-88 victory in Los Angeles. ... Blake Griffin notched 21 points and DeAndre Jordan added 14 points and 18 rebounds in a game against the Mavericks on March 23 in Dallas. However, it wasn’t enough as Barnes scored the game-winning basket again, then swiped the ball from Griffin with only 3.9 seconds remaining to preserve a 97-95 win for the Mavericks. ... The Clippers are 7-2 in their past nine games. The two losses? On the road to the Mavericks (97-95) on March 23 and at Sacramento (98-97) on March 26.
Comments