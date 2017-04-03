Injured Seth Curry might not play in reunion game at Kings

Mavericks at Kings
9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
TV: TXA, Channel 21
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 32-44, Kings 30-47
About the Mavericks: The Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with Sunday’s rather surprising 109-105 win in Milwaukee. Harrison Barnes led the way for Dallas with 31 points on an efficient 13 field goal attempts. Barnes made nine shots and was particularly effective in the fourth quarter when he scored 15 points, including going 10-for-10 from the free throw line after attempting no free throws in the first three quarters. ... This is the fourth game of a season-high five-game road trip. The Mavericks are 1-2 on this road trip, which ends Wednesday when they play the Clippers in Los Angeles before they return home to host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. ... This is the front end of a back-to-back. The Mavericks are 7-6 this season on the front end of a back-to-back games. ... Seth Curry, who played for the Kings last season, is hopeful of playing in Tuesday’s game. Curry missed the game against Milwaukee after re-aggravating his injured left shoulder during last Friday’s contest in Memphis. ... The Mavericks are the only team yet to play in the Kings’ new arena.
About the Kings: After another sluggish season, Sacramento has won three of its past five games. The Kings are coming off Saturday’s 123-117 victory in Minnesota when rookie Buddy Hield tallied 22 points. Ty Lawson came off the bench to score 21 points and dish out 11 of the Kings’ 27 assists in just 25 minutes. ... On back-to-back nights recently, the Kings went on the road to beat the Los Angeles Clippers (98-97) on March 26, and then defeated the Memphis Grizzlies (91-90) on March 27. ... The Kings and Mavericks are 1-1 in their season series this year. Sacramento handed the Mavericks one of their worst losses of the season. On Dec. 7, the Kings beat the Mavericks beat the in Dallas 120-89. But the Mavericks returned the favor as they spanked the Kings in Dallas 99-79 on Dec. 18. ... Since the Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans on Feb. 20, one of the players they received in the trade (Buddy Hield) is averaging 14.4 points per game. Another player acquired in the Cousins trade – Tyreke Evans – averages 12.8 ppg in only 22.2 minutes per game.
