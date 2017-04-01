Mavericks hope to bounce back on road against red-hot Bucks

Mavericks at Bucks
2:30 p.m. Sunday, Bradley Center,
Milwaukee
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavs 31-44; Bucks 40-36
About the Mavericks: Dallas has three games remaining on this season-high five-game road trip, which has gotten off to a rather bumpy start with losses in New Orleans and Memphis. ... . ... Yogi Ferrell will likely start at point guard Sunday in place of Seth Curry, who aggravated his injured left shoulder against Memphis. ... Dirk Nowitzki picked up his eighth double-double of the season Friday when he collected 13 points and a game-high tying 12 rebounds, but he was just 3-of-17 from the field. ... Nowitzki (10,660) passed Alex English (10,659) on Friday and is now in ninth place all-time in field goals made. He also is tied with Reggie Miller for ninth all-time in games played at 1,389.
About the Bucks: Dallas could be catching Milwaukee at the wrong time. The Bucks are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and the only NBA team playing better during that span is Golden State at 10-0. ... Giannis Antetokounmpo, affectionately known as the “Greek Freak,” is the main weapon who makes everything go in Milwaukee. The four-year veteran is averaging 23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.65 steals and 1.89 blocks per game, and can get up and down the court quickly with his long strides. ... The Bucks have won six of their last seven games, with four victories by three points. ... Milwaukee is 22-17 at home and 15-13 against Western Conference foes.
