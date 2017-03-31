NBA fines Mavericks guard Devin Harris $25,000

Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for aggressively pursuing a game official and not leaving the court in a timely fashion.
The incident involving Harris occurred with 9:08 remaining in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game in New Orleans. Harris was issued a pair of technical fouls and the automatic ejection by referee Ben Taylor.
Harris felt three calls went against him that he thought should have worked in his favor. By the time the third call occurred, Harris had to be restrained by teammates as he went after Taylor.
“Tempers run in my family, but I do a very good job of hiding mine,’’ Harris said. “The last time I got tossed was at a summer league game and I was a junior in high school.
“I remember because they only had one ref -- the other ref didn’t show up and he was behind the play and a guy just whacked the hell out of me. And we were playing a rival school and I tossed the ball like three-fourths down (the court).”
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments