Grizzlies, Conley should prove to be tough matchup for Mavericks

Mavericks at Grizzlies
7 p.m. Friday, FedEx Forum, Memphis
TV: FSSW Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision/1270 AM (Sp.)
Records: Mavericks 31-43; Grizzlies 41-34
About the Mavericks: Dallas plays the second game of a season-high five-game road trip after starting a trip with Wednesday’s 121-118 loss in New Orleans. Dirk Nowitzki scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the loss. ... The Mavericks’ 43 losses are the most they’ve had since they finished 20-62 during the 1997-98 season, one year before Nowitzki joined the team. ... The Mavericks have lost seven of their past 10 games, including the past three. ... In his first start for the Mavericks, center Nerlens Noel scored 15 points and hauled in a career-high tying 17 rebounds to lead Dallas to a 104-100 win over Memphis on March 3. ... Center Salah Mejri is expected to return after missing the game against New Orleans with soreness in his right knee.
About the Grizzlies: Mike Conley scored 36 points in Wednesday’s 110-97 win against the Indiana Pacers as Memphis snapped a four-game losing streak. He also made a career-high tying seven 3-pointers. Ex-Mavericks forward Vince Carter made a rare start and scored 21 points and grabbed eight boards. ... Center Marc Gasol missed his third consecutive game with a strained left foot. ... Conley leads the Grizzlies in scoring (20.4 points per game) and assists (6.3 per game). ... Tony Allen is averaging only 9.1 points, but his perimeter defense is among the best in the NBA. ... The Grizzlies beat the Mavericks 80-64 in Dallas on Nov. 18, holding them to their fewest points this season.
