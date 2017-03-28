Owner Cuban, Mavericks beginning to feel weight of losing season

A few weeks ago, when the Dallas Mavericks were in the midst of a four-game winning streak, owner Mark Cuban declared that his team was in a win-win situation.
In other words, by Cuban’s estimation, if the Mavericks were able to battle back from a 4-17 start and qualify for the playoffs for the 16th time in the past 17 years, that would have made him proud. But if they somehow stumbled and missed the playoffs for just the second time (in a full season) since he purchased the Mavericks on Jan. 4, 2000, he was OK with that too, because it would put them in the running for a high lottery pick.
Asked to expound on that, Cuban said: “I was hopefully being factious that if we go on a playoff run, but we are where we are. I can pray the Russians hack the results, but I don’t think anybody will fall for it.
“And that guy [Paul Manafort] doesn’t work at the Trump administration anymore, so we are where we are.”
Exactly where the Mavericks are, to be precise, is not in a good place as far as the playoffs are concerned. Going into their game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center, the Mavericks are four games behind Portland for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.
“We still want to get lineups together that we can learn and get some knowledge,” Cuban said. “But as Coach said, we’ll try different things and see if it’s something that stands out.”
What stands out now is that even if the Mavericks ran the table and won their final nine games, they would finish the season with a 40-42 record. The last time they had such a record was the 2000-01 campaign when they were 31-19 after Cuban bought the team from Ross Perot Jr., and wound up finishing that season with a 40-42 record.
“It’s really hard,” Cuban said, referring to him having to digest a losing season. “It’s just like living in St. Louis, San Diego or Oakland [the three NFL teams moving to other cities].
“It’s no fun. I didn’t see it coming either, but that happens. I haven’t had a losing season since grade school.”
A bushel of injuries early on led to a manpower shortage and the Mavericks ultimately parting ways with Andrew Bogut and Deron Williams and turning to a youth movement that includes rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell and 22-year-old center Nerlens Noel.
“We’re faster, quicker and I think move the ball and defend it better,” Cuban said. “I’ll take this roster.”
Ferrell is locked up through next season, and Noel becomes a restricted free agent July 1, and the Mavericks can — and Cuban said they will — match whatever offers he receives.
“I mean, there’s limits,” Cuban said, when asked about Noel’s upside. “I don’t have the latest analytics, but he’s already having a positive impact statistically and he’s still got a lot to learn.
“He’s got some bad habits he needs to break, and once we do those, and maybe add something to his offensive game, then the sky’s the limit.”
And far as Ferrell is concerned, the Mavericks believe they’ve found a diamond who will flourish with time.
“I told him the one thing he can control is effort, he can control speed, and he can go get things and run down things that other guys can’t,” Cuban said. “Everybody that gets to the NBA has got typically at least one thing they’re really, really good at, and then you want to develop around that.
“With Yogi, his speed, strength, quickness, ability to be a pest defensively are things he’s really, really good at. And from there it’s just about adding to that, and then we’ll see where it takes us.”
Meanwhile, Cuban hasn’t accepted the fact that he now has a losing record attached to his name.
“And I never will accept it,” he said. “You guys ever see me happy after a loss?”
The Mavericks have posted a 27-15 record after their train wreck of a start to this season. Now they’re just trying to get back on track.
“If we had started with this we would be in the playoffs talk and that would be a whole different conversation,” Cuban said. “We’d be a young team on the rise in the playoffs discussion.
“But that’s not the case.”
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
