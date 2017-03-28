5-game road trip will determine Mavericks’ playoff hopes

Mavericks at Pelicans
7 p.m., Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavs 31-42, Pelicans 31-43
About the Mavericks: With Monday’s stunning 92-91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Mavericks are guaranteed of having their first losing season in the 17 full seasons Mark Cuban has owned the team. The Mavericks led OKC 91-78 with 3:31 left in the game, but the Thunder scored the final 14 points of the game. ... This is the first losing season for Rick Carlisle since he became the Mavericks’ coach in time for the 2008-’09 season. ... Guard Seth Curry missed the game against the Thunder with a left shoulder injury, and his status for Wednesday’s game is unknown. ... This is the first of a season-high five-game road trip. They also have games against the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers on this trip before returning home to host the San Antonio Spurs on April 7. ... The Mavericks play seven of their remaining nine games on the road. Their only other home game is April 11 against the Denver Nuggets. . .The Mavericks are 10-24 on the road this season.
About the Pelicans: Mathematically, the Pelicans are still in the race for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot, but the door is on the verge of shutting. ... The Pelicans have lost two of their past three games. They lost at Houston (117-107) last Friday, won at Denver (115-90) this past Sunday, and lost at Utah (108-100) on Monday. ... The Pelicans are 4-14 in their past 18 games against the Mavericks., but are 12-15 all-time at home against Dallas. ... New Orleans is 1-2 against the Mavericks this season, and the home team has won every game. Anthony Davis had 36 points and 13 rebounds, but the Mavericks beat New Orleans 91-81 on Nov. 27. Davis contributed 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Pelicans to a 111-104 victory over Dallas on Dec. 26. Davis also had 39 points and 14 rebounds in a game at Dallas on Feb. 25, but it wasn’t enough as the Mavericks prevailed, 96-83. ... The Pelicans are 5-8 in the games DeMarcus Cousins has played in since they acquired him in a trade with Sacramento last month.
