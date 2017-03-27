Mark Cuban criticizes NFL move to Las Vegas, says NBA has brighter future

Mark Cuban doesn’t think it’s a great idea for the NFL to have a team residing in Las Vegas.
“Not for the visiting team,” the Dallas Mavericks owner said before Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. “It’s hard to keep track of 53 guys, plus staff.
“I guess an NFL franchise can be bought and moved if the team’s got an old stadium, and you’ve seen that three times in a year. I don’t get it, I just don’t get that at all.”
In a vote of 31-1 Monday, the NFL owners approved for the Raiders to move from Oakland to Las Vegas, starting with the 2018 season. It’s a controversial move — right in the heart of a city that makes the lion’s share of its money off gambling — that Cuban doesn’t believe the NBA will ever make.
“I don’t see any NBA teams moving, period,” Cuban said.
The NBA did hold its All-Star game in Las Vegas in 2007.
“It was fine,” Cuban said. “But it was one game.”
Three teams moving, that’s never good. It’s better than 20 years ago when they were leaving in the middle of the night.
Mark Cuban, chiding the NFL after it approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas
Last year the St. Louis Rams moved to Los Angeles, and the Chargers will play in Los Angeles for the first time this fall after moving from San Diego. Combine that with the Raiders’ move and Cuban thinks it’s not good business to have franchises packing up and moving around like that.
“Three teams moving, that’s never good,” Cuban said. ‘It’s better than 20 years ago when they were leaving in the middle of the night.”
Cuban said every NFL team makes money, but only a handful of NBA teams make money. But he believes if parents have their way, because of the issues with concussions and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), the NFL may start losing players to the NBA — when those players are young kids.
“I obviously think we’ve got a better future than the NFL, even though in the short term they’re definitely way ahead of us in revenues and TV ratings,” Cuban said. “But I keep on pointing back to whether or not the parents will let their kids play football. That’s going to be a big deal, and I think have a big impact.
“I don’t know how many kids have died playing high school basketball, but however many it is, it’s too many, but it’s not as many that’s died playing football. And then, all the CTE stuff and you see players retiring early. We’re extending careers in the NBA and they’re shortening careers. ”
Briefly
▪ The Mavs start a season-long five-game road trip Wednesday in New Orleans. The trip also includes games against Memphis, Milwaukee, Sacramento and the Los Angeles Clippers.
▪ Guard Seth Curry missed Monday’s game with a left shoulder injury.
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments