Inconsistent Mavericks prep for Toronto Raptors

Raptors at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Saturday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, KLFC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Raptors 42-29, Mavericks 31-40
About the Raptors: Toronto has won six of the past eight games against the Mavericks, including the past three. In their only other meeting this season, the Raptors manhandled the Mavericks in Toronto 100-78 on March 13. The Raptors are 5-15 all-time against the Mavericks during games played in Dallas. ... DeMar DeRozan leads the Raptors with 27 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game. All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who averages 22.8 points and 6.9 assists, is still sidelined with a broken wrist. ... In the 14 games Serge Ibaka has played with Toronto since the Raptors acquired him in a trade with Orlando last month, he has averaged 14.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from 3-point range.
About the Mavericks: The Mavericks are 1-1 on this four-game homestand, which ends with Monday’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After that, the Mavericks will embark on a five-game road trip that starts Wednesday in New Orleans. ... Seth Curry (23 points, 9 of 14 on field goals) and Harrison Barnes (21 points, 9 of 18 on field goals) broke out of shooting slumps during Thursday’s 97-95 triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers. ... In his second start for the Mavericks since he was traded from Philadelphia on Feb. 23, center Nerlens Noel had eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. ... Two more losses would guarantee the Mavericks will finish with a losing record for the first time in a full season under Mark Cuban, who agreed to buy the team in January 2000.
