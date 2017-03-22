Home stand is vital for Mavericks’ playoff hopes

Clippers at Mavericks
7:30 p.m., American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Clippers 43-29, Mavericks 30-40
About the Clippers: The Clippers have a three-game winning streak and have won those games by an average of 21 points. . .The Clippers defeated Cleveland (108-78) last Saturday, New York (114-105) on Monday and the Los Angeles Lakers (133-109) on Tuesday. The Clippers led the Lakers 70-40 at halftime. ... Blake Griffin averages 21.3 ppg and 8.4 rebounds per game and is shooting 39.2 percent from the field in 3-pointers in his past 19 games. ... Chris Paul is one of the game’s best point guards. Paul is averaging 17.6 ppg, 9.2 assists per game and 1.98 steals per game, and DeAndre Jordan averages 12.5 ppg and 13.5 rpg. ... The Clippers are 1-1 against the Mavericks this season. The Clippers beat the Mavericks in Dallas 124-104 on Nov. 23, but lost to the Mavericks in LA 90-88 on Dec. 23.
About the Mavericks: The Mavericks lost 112-87 to the Golden State Warriors Tuesday to open a four-game home stand. After Thursday’s game, the home stand continues with a Saturday contest against Toronto and a Monday outing against Oklahoma City before the Mavericks start a five-game road trip on March 30. ... Harrison Barnes has slumped a bit, scoring a total of nine points in two of the past three games. Barnes scored five points on two of 10 shooting in the loss to the Warriors. That came after he poured in 19 points in Sunday’s win at Brooklyn, following the season-low four points he tallied in last Friday’s loss in Philadelphia. ... The Mavericks have lost four of their past six games by an average of 22.8 ppg.
