Mavericks run over at home by torrid Golden State Warriors

In the opener of a brutal four-game homestand, the Dallas got a first-hand look at how the upper half of the NBA is living.
And the Golden State Warriors are living pretty darn good.
One of a handful of teams expected to seriously contend to capture this year’s championship, the Warriors displayed their superior strength Tuesday night and went on to rout the Mavs 112-87 before a sellout crowd of 20,453 at American Airlines Center.
These guys, if you have any slippage, they really take advantage and make you look bad. They’re the best, probably I’ve seen, at hitting runs and going 6-0, 8-0, 10-0 just like that with 3-point shots, and just great ball movement — and defense, too.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle
The loss was the fourth in the last six games for the Mavs, dropping them to 30-40 on the season and seriously hampering their playoff chances. All of the Mavs’ last three losses have been by 22 or more points.
“I haven’t looked at the film to tell you exactly went wrong, but it probably involved turnovers and transition defense and not finding shooters,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “These guys, if you have any slippage, they really take advantage and make you look bad.
“They’re the best, probably I’ve seen, at hitting runs and going 6-0, 8-0, 10-0 just like that with 3-point shots, and just great ball movement — and defense, too.”
The Mavs led 30-28 after the first quarter, but it went all downhill from there. With Klay Thompson (23 points), Ian Clark (18 points), Patrick McCaw (10 points) and Stephen Curry shifting into overdrive, the Warriors built a 62-50 lead at the half and 91-71 lead after three quarters.
Curry didn’t even play in the fourth quarter for the fourth consecutive game, because he wasn’t needed, as the Warriors built their lead to as much as 26 points.
We didn’t play well, that’s pretty clear, and when we had shots we weren’t making them, which doesn’t help. We’re disappointed; I know we can play better.
Rick Carlisle
Golden State (57-14) shot 55.1 percent from the field and made 13 of 30 shots from 3-point range. The Mavs made just 35.9 percent of their shots and were 11-of-34 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“We didn’t play well, that’s pretty clear, and when we had shots we weren’t making them, which doesn’t help,” Carlisle said. “We’re disappointed; I know we can play better.”
Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavs with 16 points and nine rebounds, Nerlens Noel had 14 points and seven boards in only 17 minutes and Yogi Ferrell collected 12 points.
Meanwhile, nothing special ever materialized in the Curry-Curry matchup. Mavs guard Seth Curry finished with 10 points, three rebounds and four assists and was 4-of-12 form the field, while Stephen Curry managed 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists and was 7-of-14 from the floor.
Harrison Barnes, who leads the Mavs in scoring with 19.8 points per game, totaled just five points on 2-of-10 shooting against the team he spent the first four years of his NBA career with.
“Barnes has played every single game this year, including all of the exhibitions, which is probably a mistake on my part,” Carlisle said. “But he wants to play, he wants to be one of those guys that’s dependent on all the time.
“I’m afraid a night like tonight is a combination of them being a great team and a great defensive team, and him being a little out of gas. So we got to get him re-charged tomorrow — and there’s other guys, too.”
The Mavs will try and regroup Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.
“This is a very tough stretch,” Carlisle said. “So we’ll have to circle the wagons again tomorrow and get ready for Thursday.”
Golden State
28
34
29
21
—
112
Dallas
30
20
21
16
—
87
Golden St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Green
28:23
2-6
2-2
7
8
3
7
Pachulia
14:29
3-3
0-0
6
0
3
6
St.Curry
29:45
7-14
0-0
5
9
1
17
McCaw
29:52
4-7
0-0
3
2
2
10
Thompson
32:09
9-15
0-0
3
3
1
23
Clark
28:47
8-16
2-2
4
0
4
18
M.Barnes
23:00
2-4
0-0
5
5
1
6
Livingston
19:42
3-4
0-0
2
3
0
6
West
15:01
2-3
2-2
5
3
1
6
McGee
9:16
2-4
0-2
4
1
2
4
McAdoo
5:27
1-1
7-8
2
0
1
9
Looney
4:08
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
240
43-78
13-16
46
34
20
112
Percentages: FG .551, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Thompson 5-8, St.Curry 3-9, M.Barnes 2-2, McCaw 2-4, Green 1-4, Clark 0-4). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 16 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Looney, McAdoo). Turnovers: 16 (Clark 3, M.Barnes 3, West 3, Green 2, Thompson 2, Livingston, McAdoo, Pachulia). Steals: 10 (Thompson 3, St.Curry 2, West 2, Clark, Livingston, McCaw). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 10:57 second; team, 10:57 second.
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
H.Barnes
33:57
2-10
1-2
4
2
2
5
Nowitzki
27:53
6-13
3-3
9
1
0
16
Se.Curry
27:26
4-12
1-1
3
4
1
10
Ferrell
26:37
4-10
0-0
1
4
1
12
Matthews
32:34
3-8
0-0
3
4
0
8
Barea
17:15
1-7
0-0
3
6
0
3
Noel
17:13
5-7
4-4
7
0
2
14
Finney-Smith
15:41
0-4
0-0
0
1
2
0
D.Harris
15:07
3-6
0-0
1
2
0
8
Mejri
8:28
0-3
0-0
2
0
1
0
Powell
8:13
3-5
1-2
1
0
5
7
Brussino
5:27
1-4
0-0
4
0
0
2
M.Harris
4:08
1-3
0-0
1
0
0
2
Totals
240
33-92
10-12
39
24
14
87
Percentages: FG .359, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Ferrell 4-6, D.Harris 2-5, Matthews 2-5, Barea 1-3, Se.Curry 1-4, Nowitzki 1-4, H.Barnes 0-1, Brussino 0-1, Powell 0-2, Finney-Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 11 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Brussino, Noel). Turnovers: 11 (Ferrell 3, Matthews 2, Noel 2, Se.Curry 2, Barea, M.Harris). Steals: 8 (Ferrell 2, Finney-Smith 2, Matthews 2, H.Barnes, Se.Curry). Att.—20,453 (19,200). T—2:07.
