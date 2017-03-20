Golden State Warriors visit Dallas Mavericks on second game of back-to-back

Warriors at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Warriors 55-14, Mavericks 30-39
About the Warriors: This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Warriors, who played at Oklahoma City on Monday. ... The Warriors have the best record in the NBA and also lead the league in scoring at 116.2 points per game, and is first in plus/minus at plus-11.3 ppg. ... Five of the Warriors’ 14 losses have come in the past three weeks, coinciding with the loss of forward Kevin Durant, who hasn’t played since suffering a hyperextended left knee on Feb. 28. ... Steph Curry averages 25 points, 6.3 assists and 1.75 steals and is shooting 39.6 percent on 3-pointers. ... Klay Thompson (22.1 points per game) is shooting 41 percent on 3-pointers. ... The Warriors’ glue guy, Draymond Green, averages 10.3 points and 8.1 rebounds.
About the Mavs: After going 2-2 on a road trip that included blowout losses to Toronto (100-78) and Philadelphia (116-74), the Mavs return to Dallas to start a four-game homestand. ... The Mavs are coming off Sunday’s 111-104 win in Brooklyn when J.J. Barea scored nine straight points down the stretch and had 20 overall. ... The Mavs has lost twice at Golden State this season (116-95 and 108-00). This is Golden State’s only Dallas visit. ... Mavs guard Seth Curry is averaging 7.4 points in the five games he’s played in against his brother Steph.
