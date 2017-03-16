Dallas Mavericks finding new ways to win

Mavericks at 76ers
6 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 29-38, Sixers 24-43
About the Mavericks: Rookie Nicolas Brussino will try to repeat his career night with his second consecutive solid performance. Brussino was the star on Wednesday when the Mavericks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 112-107 upset victory at Washington. Brussino finished that game with career highs in points (11) and rebounds (nine), and also contributed a career-high tying two steals. ... Forward Wesley Matthews is questionable with a strained right calf. Matthews also sat out the game against Washington after he was injured in Monday’s contest at Toronto. ... This is center Nerlens Noel’s first game in Philadelphia since the Sixers traded him to the Mavericks on Feb. 23 for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a protected 2017 first-round draft pick.
About the 76ers: The Sixers have had a tough time this season and have the NBA’s fifth-worst record. ... Despite their troubles, the Sixers have a relatively decent 15-19 record at home. They also had the Golden State Warriors on the ropes on the road on Tuesday before losing, 106-104, after leading by 10 points in the fourth quarter. ... Also on their recent four-game road trip, the Sixers lost at Portland in overtime 114-108 on March 9, despite a career-high 28 points from rookie Dario Saric. ... The Sixers lost to the Mavericks in Dallas, 113-95 on Feb. 1. The Mavericks outrebounded the Sixers in that game 51-39. Nerlens Noel came off the bench and collected eight points and three rebounds in 17 minutes for the Sixers, and was traded to the Mavericks 22 days later.
