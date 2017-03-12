Mavericks try to right their course with a Raptorous trip to Toronto

Mavericks at Raptors
6:30 p.m. Monday, Air Canada Centre, Toronto
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 28-37, Raptors 38-28
About the Mavs: The Mavs are coming off one of those mind-boggling losses that could ultimately cost them a playoff berth. Playing the fifth game of a five-game homestand Saturday against the lowly Phoenix Suns, the Mavs lost in dramatic fashion 100-98 as Devin Booker drained a game-winning 19-footer at the buzzer. ... Dirk Nowitzki (23 points, 11 rebounds) collected his seventh double-double of the season during the loss. Nowitzki has 10 or more rebounds in six of the last 10 games. ... The Mavs like it when Harrison Barnes is aggressive and attacks the basket. That strategy paid off handsomely against the Suns. Barnes attempted a career-high 14 free throws and also converted a career high 13 of them.
About the Raptors: Toronto has lost three of its last four games. That includes Friday’s 105-99 loss in Atlanta and Saturday’s 104-89 loss in Miami. It marks the first time the Raptors have lost consecutive games since Feb. 8-14 when they lost three in a row to Minnesota, Detroit and Chicago. ... Toronto acquired Serge Ibaka in a trade with the Orlando Magic on Feb. 14. In nine games with the Raptors, Ibaka is averaging 15.8 points a game, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent on 3s. . .The Raptors will be without All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who underwent surgery on his right wrist Feb. 28 and will be sidelined for two to three more weeks. ... DeMar DeRozan (27.2 ppg) leads the Raptors in scoring.
Comments