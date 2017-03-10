Yogi Ferrell has prospered since leaving the D-League to join Mavericks

0:32 How did Dirk get to 30,000 points? One season at a time Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Chase and crash lead to dog bite, drug charge and recovered stolen car

0:44 Fatal wreck closes I-20 between Bryant Irvin and Winscott Roads

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

1:38 Cole Hamels has always struggled in spring training

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods

0:18 TCU's Williams: Frogs showed they can't be counted out in KC

2:51 UIL honors Terrell and Kirkpatrick teams