Mavs bring on streaky Suns before beginning travel-heavy final stretch

Suns at Mavericks
8 p.m. Saturday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Suns 21-44, Mavericks 27-36
About the Suns: Phoenix has won three of its last five games. Two of those victories were against teams headed to the playoffs. ... Phoenix overcame 48 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists from Russell Westbrook to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-111 on March 3. The Suns also overcame 35 points from Isaiah Thomas to beat the Boston Celtics 109-106 on Sunday. ... The Suns are led by Eric Bledsoe, who averages 21.2 points and 6.3 assists, Devin Booker (20.8 points), TJ Warren (13.4) and Brandon Knight (11). ... Former Mavs center Tyson Chandler averages 8.4 points and 11.4 rebounds. ... The Suns have the second-worst record in the West and are 8-24 on the road.
About the Mavs: They lost to the Suns in Dallas 102-95 on Jan. 5. But the Mavs returned the favor and defeated the Suns in Mexico City 113-108 on Jan. 12. ... After Saturday’s game, the Mavs start a four-game, eight-day road trip Monday night in Toronto. Other stops include games at Washington, Philadelphia and Brooklyn before the Mavs return home to entertain the Golden State Warriors on Mar. 21. ... After Saturday, the Mavs and Suns will meet one more time this season – Apr. 9 in Phoenix. ... The Mavs have a 17-23 record against Western Conference teams. ... This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Mavs. And it’s a rarity that both of the games are on their home court.
