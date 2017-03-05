Dirk, Mavericks fluster Westbrook, Thunder in dominant display

The Dallas Mavericks showed a national TV audience what they’ve been up to lately.

Playing against the hottest player in the NBA in Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, the Mavs showed a lot of moxie Sunday in rolling to a 104-89 triumph over the Thunder.

It was the 10th win for the Mavs (26-36) in their last 16 games, and they’re also 10-2 at home since Jan. 22. All of that success has the Mavs just two games behind the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

In snapping a five-game losing streak to OKC, the Mavs committed just eight turnovers and shot 48.8 percent from the field. They also saw Dirk Nowitzki score 18 points to move just 20 points away from becoming the sixth player with 30,000 in an NBA career.

The Mavs led 60-50 at the half, but put some major distance between themselves and the Thunder (35-28) in the third quarter.

While OKC was missing 10 consecutive shots, the Mavs were going on a 21-4 run to bolt ahead 81-57 with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter. During the game-deciding run, Westbrook got completely flustered.

Westbrook first was whistled for an offensive foul for pushing rookie Yogi Ferrell. When Westbrook argued the call he was assessed a technical foul.

Exactly four minutes later Westbrook got tangled with Harrison Barnes and leveled a forearm. After the referees reviewed the play, Westbrook was handed a flagrant-one foul.

Barnes wound up converting three free throws, helping the Mavs to a commanding 24-point lead.

Westbrook had scored 41, 43, 45 and 48 points in his last four games. After scoring 14 points in the first quarter, he only got 15 in the final three periods and finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists.

“We did a better job of taking the paint away,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “And we built up a cushion to where we could finish the game.”

Carlisle knew it would be a major task to slow Westbrook, who came in averaging 31.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game, while seeking to become the only player besides Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for an entire season.

“He has boundless energy,” Carlisle said of Westbrook. “He’s obviously set his mind to this task, and the fact that most people said it could not be done.

“I’m really amazed watching him. He seems to gain momentum and energy as the season goes on and not lose it, which is unbelievable.”

Following a horrible start to the season, the Mavs have also gained momentum. With Seth Curry scoring 22 points, Barnes tossing in 17 and Nerlens Noel coming off the bench to get 13 points and five boards in 16 minutes, the Mavs are enjoying a reversal in a season that has suddenly turned promising.

And the Mavs have been conscious about trying to get Nowitzki as many shots as possible so he can get those 30,000 points in his rear view mirror. Nowitzki was 8-of-17 shooting from the field, finishing 2 of 6 in the fourth quarter.

In their seventh straight road loss, the Thunder got 19 points from Steven Adams and 16 points and 10 boards from Enes Kanter.

The Mavs, meanwhile, saw Curry reach the 20-point barrier for the fifth time in the last six games. They will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in a game where they’re hoping Nowitzki can reach the 30,000-point plateau.