Dallas Mavericks prepare for rolling Thunder and its one-man gang

Thunder at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Sunday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 25-36, Thunder 35-27
About the Thunder: Oklahoma City has won 15 of its past 21 regular season games against the Mavs, including the last five. The Thunder beat the Mavs 109-98 at home on Jan. 26 behind 45 points and eight rebounds from Russell Westbrook, who is on an amazing pace. ... Westbrook has 30 triple-doubles this season and is trying to become the only player other than Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 season to average a triple-double for an entire season. . .Westbrook leads the NBA in scoring (31.7), is third in assists (10.1) and 12th in rebounding (10.7). ... The Thunder has lost two in a row, falling 114-109 in Portland on Thursday, despite 45 points by Westbrook, and losing 118-111 in Phoenix Friday despite 48 points and 17 rebounds from Westbrook.
About the Mavs: Dirk Nowitzki is just 38 points from becoming the sixth player in NBA history to score at least 30,000 points. ... Center Nerlens Noel made himself right at home Friday when he scored 15 points, blocked two shots and grabbed a career-high-tying 17 rebounds in his first start with the Mavs as Dallas held on to defeat the rugged Memphis Grizzlies 104-100. ... Seth Curry has continued his impressive season with the Mavs. Curry tallied 24 points in the win over the Grizzlies and is averaging 23.6 points in the last five games. During that five-game span, Curry is 42-of-79 from the field for 53.2 percent, and 18-of-33 from 3-point range for 54.5 percent. ... The Mavs are hopeful guard Wesley Matthews will be able to play Sunday. Matthews has missed the last two games with a hip injury.
