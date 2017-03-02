Memphis Grizzlies roaring behind Big Three as they visit Dallas Mavericks

Grizzlies at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Friday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3/FM; Univision 1270/AM (Spanish)
Records: Grizzlies 36-25, Mavericks 24-36
About the Grizzlies: Memphis’ Big Three showed up big time Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns. Mike Conley scored 29 points, Marc Gasol tallied 28 and Zach Randolph added 23 points as the Grizzlies blew past the Suns 130-112. The trio combined to make 30 of 50 shots from the field. The Grizzlies have won six of their last nine. That includes an 89-74 win over San Antonio on Feb. 6. Gasol averages 20.6 points per game and 6.2 rebounds. Conley, who has scored 60 points the last two games, averages 19.6 points and 6.2 assists. Randolph comes off the bench to average 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. The Grizzlies beat the Mavs 80-64 in Dallas on Nov. 18 in the team’s only meeting this season. It’s the fewest points the Mavs have scored this season.
About the Mavs: Guard Wesley Matthews (hip) will miss his second straight game and be re-evaluated to determine if he’ll be able to play Sunday against Oklahoma City. Coach Rick Carlisle said center Nerlens Noel will start against Memphis, and then added: “We’ll see if he can find the arena in the morning.” Carlisle didn’t start Noel in Wednesday’s 100-95 loss to Atlanta because he was late for Tuesday’s plane ride to Atlanta. Dirk Nowitzki is just 48 points away from becoming the sixth player in NBA history to score at least 30,000 points. This is the first game of a five-game homestand for the Mavs. They also play Oklahoma City, the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn and Phoenix before starting a four-game road trip March 13 in Toronto.
