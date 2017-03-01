Mavs fail to make key plays down stretch in 100-95 loss to Atlanta Hawks

Another slow start Wednesday night combined with too many turnovers proved fatal for the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs turned the ball over an uncharacteristic 22 times and fell behind by 12 points in the second quarter. That calamity of errors and turtle-like start played a major role in the 100-95 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena.
Combined with Denver’s 110-98 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday, the Mavs (24-36) are now three-and-a-half games behind the Nuggets (28-33) for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
But the Mavs believe they shouldn’t have lost any ground on the Nuggets had they been able to take care of business down the stretch against the Hawks (34-26). However, a call went against the Mavs which coach Rick Carlisle didn’t agree with.
With the Mavs down 96-95, Harrison Barnes missed an 18-footer. But Dorian Finney-Smith was whistled for being over the back of Ersan Ilyasova with just 11.1 seconds left, much to the chagrin of the Mavs.
“The critical play is the loose ball foul call on Finney-Smith,” Carlisle said. “When that referee sees it, he’s going to have a sleepless night.
“That’s all I can tell you because there’s no foul there and the ball gets tipped right to a guy [Seth Curry] that’s really hot and nobody near him, and [Dirk] Nowitzki is standing three feet between him wide open at the 3-point line. It’s just too bad, it’s too bad.”
From Finney-Smith’s vantage point, he noted he saw the same thing Carlisle saw.
“It was a loose ball and [Ilyasova] didn’t box me out,” Finney-Smith said. “We both went for the ball, but it’s over now, we can’t get it back.
“It’s a tough call, but [the referee’s] job is hard, too. Sometimes they can’t see it all, and tonight the call just didn’t go our way.”
Ilyasova proceeded to nail the two charity tosses to put the Hawks up 98-95, but the Mavs still were afforded an opportunity to at least tie the score and send the game into overtime. Nevertheless, following a timeout, that idea went out the window when an inbounds pass by Devin Harris intended for Seth Curry was stolen by Kent Bazemore.
With no one around him, Bazemore strolled in for an uncontested dunk that accounted for the game’s final points with 7.7 seconds remaining.
“It was just a miscommunication,” Curry said. “We were running up against the clock trying to take the ball out of bounds and I was running to one spot and [Harris] threw it to a different spot.”
Dallas fell behind 47-35 with 5:08 remaining before halftime following a 3-pointer by Bazemore. The Hawks assumed a 63-52 lead at the half, only to see the Mavs chip away until they took their first lead of the game (90-87) when Barnes popped in three of his game-high 25 points with a 3-pointer.
The Mavs’ lead grew to 93-89 after Curry (21 points) drilled a 3-pointer with 2:27 left. Following a 3-pointer by Tim Hardaway Jr. that got Atlanta within one point, Nowitzki (11 points, 10 boards) misfired on a 3-pointer at the top of the key.
From there, the Mavs just didn’t produce enough critical plays needed to win. The Mavs also failed to successfully defend Dwight Howard (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Paul Millsap (18 points, 10 boards) while also continuing a troublesome pattern of digging themselves in an early nasty hole.
“Unfortunately it’s a recent pattern that we’ve got to break,” Carlisle said. “We got behind [last Saturday against] New Orleans early, we got behind [this past Monday against] Miami, we got behind these guys, we got behind [last Friday] in Minnesota.
“It’s great to fight back, but you get in a hole like that you leave too much to chance.”
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Dallas
22
30
24
19
—
95
Atlanta
27
36
18
19
—
100
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
38:10
9-19
4-4
4
4
1
25
Fin-Smith
24:19
2-9
0-0
2
0
4
5
Nowitzki
27:30
5-12
1-1
10
1
4
11
Curry
34:30
7-13
2-2
4
3
1
21
Ferrell
32:20
5-10
0-0
2
9
0
11
Noel
16:14
3-5
0-0
2
0
2
6
Harris
15:34
1-2
1-2
1
1
2
4
Cook
13:47
2-4
0-0
0
3
2
6
Mejri
12:47
0-0
1-2
3
0
2
1
Powell
11:20
0-0
2-2
3
0
0
2
Brussino
9:00
1-3
0-0
2
1
1
3
Bentil
4:29
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
240
35-77
11-13
33
22
20
95
Percentages: FG .455, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Curry 5-8, Barnes 3-4, Cook 2-4, Brussino 1-1, Harris 1-2, Ferrell 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-5, Nowitzki 0-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 20 (21 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Mejri 2, Finney-Smith, Harris, Noel). Turnovers: 20 (Nowitzki 4, Barnes 3, Cook 3, Ferrell 3, Curry 2, Harris 2, Brussino, Finney-Smith, Mejri). Steals: 10 (Mejri 3, Barnes 2, Curry 2, Finney-Smith 2, Noel).
Atlanta
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Bazemore
29:56
6-11
0-0
1
2
0
15
Millsap
37:51
6-12
6-8
8
10
3
18
Sefolosha
31:49
2-4
0-0
5
1
1
5
Howard
32:25
5-5
4-6
12
4
3
14
Schroder
33:07
7-13
2-2
2
6
2
17
Ilyasova
25:33
6-7
2-2
1
0
5
18
Hardaway Jr.
22:04
4-9
1-2
3
0
0
10
Delaney
15:04
0-2
2-2
1
1
3
2
Prince
12:11
0-1
1-2
1
0
2
1
Totals
240
36-64
18-24
34
24
19
100
Percentages: FG .563, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Ilyasova 4-4, Bazemore 3-5, Schroder 1-2, Sefolosha 1-3, Hardaway Jr. 1-4, Delaney 0-1, Millsap 0-1, Prince 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 22 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Howard 2, Millsap, Schroder). Turnovers: 22 (Schroder 7, Millsap 6, Howard 5, Prince 2, Bazemore, Hardaway Jr.). Steals: 12 (Howard 3, Ilyasova 3, Sefolosha 2, Bazemore, Hardaway Jr., Prince, Schroder). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 5:52 first; team, 5:52 first. Att.—12,483 (18,118). T—2:13. Officials—Mark Lindsay, Monty McCutchen, Justin Van Duyne
