Road game at Atlanta will test Dallas Mavericks’ resolve

Mavericks at Hawks
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Philips Arena, Atlanta
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 24-35; Hawks 33-26
About the Hawks: Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and handed out five assists to lead Atlanta to a 114-98 win in Boston on Monday. The Hawks hammered the Celtics on the boards 55-40 with Dwight Howard and Taurean Prince grabbing 12 rebounds apiece. ... The Hawks have lost four of their past six games. ... On Jan. 7, the Hawks defeated the Mavericks 97-82 in Dallas as Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench and tossed in a game-high 22 points. Hardaway was 7 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 8 on 3-point shots.
About the Mavericks: Dallas has won four of its past seven games to climb into playoff contention, including a 96-89 victory Monday against a Miami Heat team that had won 16 of its previous 18. ... Seth Curry scored 29 points against the Heat after pouring in a career-high 31 points Friday against Minnesota. ... J.J. Barea (strained left calf) is doubtful and likely won’t return until next week at the earliest, coach Rick Carlisle said. ... Dirk Nowitzki needs 59 points to become the sixth player in NBA history to score at least 30,000 in a career.
