Road game at Atlanta will test Dallas Mavericks’ resolve

1:01 Donnie Nelson bids farewell to now former Mavs Pause

1:18 Dirk talks about Noel

1:38 Jeff Banister likes choices for Rangers' fifth starter

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:49 Vetro Flaming Hot Date Night

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:47 This is Topgolf