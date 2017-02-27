Wings add six-time WNBA All-star to coaching staff

The Dallas Wings announced Monday the addition of six-time WNBA All-Star Taj McWilliams-Franklin to the team’s coaching staff.
McWilliams-Franklin will join head coach Fred Williams and assistant coach Bridget Pettis. McWilliams-Franklin is a two-time WNBA champion, a WNBL champion and a Euro League champion, and most recently served as head coach for Post University in Waterbury, Conn.
“Taj is going to be a great asset to our coaching staff,” Williams stated. “I’m confident she will bring a high level of basketball knowledge, work ethic and coaching experience to our organization. She is a proven champion and WBNA player, and I have full confidence she will shine as a coach. We look forward to having her as an addition to our staff.”
The Wings will begin training camp on April 23. The 2017 season opens at Phoenix on May 14, followed by their home opener May 20 against Minnesota at UT-Arlington’s College Park Center.
In her collegiate career at St. Edwards University, McWilliams-Franklin set school records in career scoring (1,837), most points scored for a single season (760), and highest scoring average (24.5 ppg). During her three years, McWilliams-Franklin was a three-time all-conference honoree, and two-time all-America selection. She was also named NAIA National Player of the Year in 1993.
Professionally, McWilliams-Franklin began her playing career overseas; after three seasons, she was drafted in 1996 by the Philadelphia Rage of the ABL. In 1999 she was selected third overall by the WNBA’s Orlando Miracle, ultimately playing eight seasons with the Miracle and Connecticut Sun. She also enjoyed stints with the Los Angeles Sparks, the Detroit Shock, the New York Liberty, Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx.
After playing professionally for parts of three decades, McWilliams-Franklin spent the past several years coaching with the Liberty, Boston University and Rice University, in addition to her current role at Post University.
“I’m beyond grateful and excited to start this journey with the Dallas Wings,” McWilliams-Franklin stated. “I want to thank Post University and the Waterbury/Southbury community for embracing me and my family these past two years, and I look forward to using what I have gained there to be a positive impact in Dallas. I am appreciative of Greg Bibb, Fred Williams and the ownership group of the Wings for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to working with the organization’s players, coaches and staff as we pursue a WNBA Championship for the greater Dallas-Fort Worth region.”
Comments