Miami Heat blazes into Dallas to take on Mavericks, Noel

Heat at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Monday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; Univision/1270 AM (Sp.)
Records: Mavericks 23-35; Heat 27-32
About the Heat: The hottest team in the NBA since Jan. 17? It’s the Miami Heat, who is an impressive 16-2 since then. That includes a 105-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 23. ... Miami is coming off Saturday’s 113-95 win over the Indiana Pacers. Hassan Whiteside, who had 22 points and 17 rebounds in the victory, came close to signing a free agent contract with the Mavs last summer. He is averaging 16.6 points, leads the NBA in rebounding (14.1 rpg) and is fourth in blocks (2.06 bpg).
About the Mavericks: Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 96-83 on Saturday. Nerlens Noel scored nine points with 10 rebounds in his Mavs debut. ... Noel had 19 points on 9-of-12 shots and had four steal for the Sixers on Feb. 1 when they snapped Miami’s 13-game winning streak. ... Lost in the Mavs’ win over the Pelicans was a near triple-double by Seth Curry, who finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. ... The Mavs lost to the Heat 99-95 on Jan. 19 in Miami. ... Dallas is 9-6 in its last 15 games.
Comments