Mavericks gameday

Pelicans at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Saturday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Pelicans 23-35, Mavericks 22-34
About the Pelicans: They negotiated one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history this week when they acquired DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi from the Sacramento Kings for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a first-round pick and a second-round pick. ... The trade puts Cousins with Anthony Davis for arguably the most dynamic one-two punch in the NBA outside of Cleveland’s LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and Golden State’s Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. ... In his first game with the Pelicans on Thursday, Cousins had 27 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, five steals and four blocks. Davis added 29 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. But they lost by 30 points at home to Houston.
About the Mavericks: They played Friday night in Minnesota. ... This will be the Dallas debut for center Nerlens Noel, who the Mavs received from Philadelphia in a trade Thursday for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a protected first-round draft choice. The Mavs believe Noel, 22, has skills similar to Tyson Chandler, who helped Dallas capture the 2011 NBA title. ... With Deron Williams waived, rookie Yogi Ferrell will be the Mavs’ starting point guard presumably for the remainder of the season. The Mavs are 5-2 in the games Ferrell has started this season. ... The Mavs are 1-1 against the Pelicans this season, winning 91-81 in Dallas on Nov. 27 and losing 111-104 in New Orleans on Dec. 26.
