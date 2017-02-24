Rappers Jalil, Exstacy join Mavs for African American Heritage Night

The Dallas Mavericks will be hosting African American Heritage Night when the team faces New Orleans at the American Airlines Center Saturday night.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.
The game will also mark the debut of forward/center Nerlens Noel, who was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on Thursday.
Rappers Jalil and Exstacy, formerly of Whodini, will perform during halftime.
The African American Heritage Night is a fundraiser for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Tom Joyner Foundation, National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), Inc. – Dallas, and the Dallas Metroplex Council of Black Alumni Associations (DMCBAA). A portion of the proceeds raised from this special ticket offer will go toward scholarships provided by UNCF, Tom Joyner Foundation, NPHC and DMCBAA.
Special ticket purchases include a pregame mixer in the Budweiser Eighteen 76 Lounge starting at 5:30 p.m. and a postgame after-party presented by McDonald’s featuring DJ Steve Nice in the Lexus Club (a game ticket is required to enter the event). Fans can contact Gail O'Bannon at 214.747.6287 or visit mavs.com/AAHN for ticket information.
Comments